Mastodon Announce New Album Hushed and Grim, Unleash “Pushing the Tides”: Stream

Atlanta metal titans Mastodon have announced their first full-length album in four years. The group’s ninth studio effort, Hushed and Grim, also marks the band’s first double album, and will arrive on October 29th via Reprise Records.

The album’s announcement comes paired with a new Mastodon single, “Pushing the Tides,” featuring dark riffs, mountainous rhythms and an eerie melody.

Mastodon recorded Hushed and Grim over the past year in Atlanta with producer David Bottrill, who is known for his work with Tool, Rush, Muse and Peter Gabriel, among others. The album boasts 15 tracks that cover the gamut of genres, from heavy metal to psychedelia to punk. Hushed and Grim also serves as a musical tribute to Mastodon’s longtime manager Nick John, who passed away in 2018 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“For as much as Hushed and Grim is steeped in one of the darkest periods of the band’s career, its light shines through in a fully realized manifestation of not only everything Mastodon was, but everything Mastodon can be — and more,” a press release states of the new album.

Hushed and Grim marks Mastodon’s follow-up to 2017’s Emperor of Sand. That record earned the group a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance (“Sultan’s Curse”).

Watch the video for “Pushing the Tides” and check out the artwork and tracklist for Mastodon’s Hushed and Grim album below. Pre-order the album via the band’s merch store or Amazon.

Mastodon Hushed and Grim Artwork:

Mastodon Hushed and Grim Tracklist:

CD:

Disc One:

01. Pain With an Anchor

02. The Crux

03. Sickle and Peace

04. More Than I Could Chew

05. The Beast

06. Skeleton of Splendor

07. Teardrinker

08. Pushing the Tides

Disc Two:

01. Peace and Tranquility

02. Dagger

03. Had It All

04. Savage Lands

05. Gobblers of Dregs

06. Eyes of Serpents

07. Gigantium

Vinyl:

Side One:

01. Pain With an Anchor

02. The Crux

03. Sickle and Peace

04. More Than I Could Chew

Side Two:

01. The Beast

02. Skeleton of Splendor

03. Teardrinker

04. Pushing the Tides

Side Three:

01. Peace and Tranquility

02. Dagger

03. Had It All

04. Savage Lands

Side Four:

01. Gobblers of Dregs

02. Eyes of Serpents

03. Gigantium