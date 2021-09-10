Menu
Mastodon Announce New Album Hushed and Grim, Unleash “Pushing the Tides”: Stream

The acclaimed metal band's new double album will arrive on October 29th

Mastodon, photo by Clay McBride
September 10, 2021 | 9:11am ET

    Atlanta metal titans Mastodon have announced their first full-length album in four years. The group’s ninth studio effort, Hushed and Grim, also marks the band’s first double album, and will arrive on October 29th via Reprise Records.

    The album’s announcement comes paired with a new Mastodon single, “Pushing the Tides,” featuring dark riffs, mountainous rhythms and an eerie melody.

    Mastodon recorded Hushed and Grim over the past year in Atlanta with producer David Bottrill, who is known for his work with Tool, Rush, Muse and Peter Gabriel, among others. The album boasts 15 tracks that cover the gamut of genres, from heavy metal to psychedelia to punk. Hushed and Grim also serves as a musical tribute to Mastodon’s longtime manager Nick John, who passed away in 2018 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

    “For as much as Hushed and Grim is steeped in one of the darkest periods of the band’s career, its light shines through in a fully realized manifestation of not only everything Mastodon was, but everything Mastodon can be — and more,” a press release states of the new album.

    Mastodon Aquarium Show
    Hushed and Grim marks Mastodon’s follow-up to 2017’s Emperor of Sand. That record earned the group a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance (“Sultan’s Curse”).

    Watch the video for “Pushing the Tides” and check out the artwork and tracklist for Mastodon’s Hushed and Grim album below. Pre-order the album via the band’s merch store or Amazon.

    Mastodon Hushed and Grim Artwork:

    Mastodon Hushed and Grim

    Mastodon Hushed and Grim Tracklist:

    CD:

    Disc One:
    01. Pain With an Anchor
    02. The Crux
    03. Sickle and Peace
    04. More Than I Could Chew
    05. The Beast
    06. Skeleton of Splendor
    07. Teardrinker
    08. Pushing the Tides

    Disc Two:
    01. Peace and Tranquility
    02. Dagger
    03. Had It All
    04. Savage Lands
    05. Gobblers of Dregs
    06. Eyes of Serpents
    07. Gigantium

    Vinyl:

    Side One:
    01. Pain With an Anchor
    02. The Crux
    03. Sickle and Peace
    04. More Than I Could Chew

    Side Two:
    01. The Beast
    02. Skeleton of Splendor
    03. Teardrinker
    04. Pushing the Tides

    Side Three:
    01. Peace and Tranquility
    02. Dagger
    03. Had It All
    04. Savage Lands

    Side Four:
    01. Gobblers of Dregs
    02. Eyes of Serpents
    03. Gigantium

