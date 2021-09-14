Mastodon and Opeth Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2021 US Tour

Mastodon and Opeth have announced a co-headlining fall 2021 US tour with support from Zeal & Ardor.

The coast-to-coast trek kicks off November 16th in Asheville, North Carolina, and heads up the East Coast before routing through the South. After hitting the West Coast, the tour wraps up on December 5th in Denver.

Mastodon will be out in support of their forthcoming album, Hushed and Grim, recorded over a 12-month period with producer David Bottrill. Openers Zeal & Ardor should also have new music in their setlist, with the avant-metal act set to drop a new self-titled album on February 11th, 2022.

Meanwhile, progressive metal vets Opeth played one of the last theater shows we saw prior to the pandemic. The band looks to head back out in support of its most recent album, In Cauda Venenum.

Local and venue ticket pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday (September 16th) with the general onsale launching at 10 a.m. on Friday (September 17th). Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

See the full list of dates and the poster for Mastodon and Opeth’s co-headlining fall 2021 US tour below.

Mastodon and Opeth’s Fall 2021 Tour Dates with Zeal & Ardor:

11/16 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

11/18 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater

11/19 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

11/20 – New York City @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/21 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

11/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium

11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

11/27 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall

11/28 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland

11/30 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

12/02 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

12/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union

12/05 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom