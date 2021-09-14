Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mastodon and Opeth Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2021 US Tour

Zeal & Ardor will provide support as part of a stacked bill

Mastodon and Opeth 2021 tour
Mastodon (photo by Amy Harris), Opeth (photo by Johnny Perilla)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 14, 2021 | 12:52pm ET

    Mastodon and Opeth have announced a co-headlining fall 2021 US tour with support from Zeal & Ardor.

    The coast-to-coast trek kicks off November 16th in Asheville, North Carolina, and heads up the East Coast before routing through the South. After hitting the West Coast, the tour wraps up on December 5th in Denver.

    Mastodon will be out in support of their forthcoming album, Hushed and Grim, recorded over a 12-month period with producer David Bottrill. Openers Zeal & Ardor should also have new music in their setlist, with the avant-metal act set to drop a new self-titled album on February 11th, 2022.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Meanwhile, progressive metal vets Opeth played one of the last theater shows we saw prior to the pandemic. The band looks to head back out in support of its most recent album, In Cauda Venenum.

    Mastodon new album
     Editor's Pick
    Mastodon Announce New Album Hushed and Grim, Unleash “Pushing the Tides”: Stream

    Local and venue ticket pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday (September 16th) with the general onsale launching at 10 a.m. on Friday (September 17th). Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    See the full list of dates and the poster for Mastodon and Opeth’s co-headlining fall 2021 US tour below.

    Advertisement

    Mastodon and Opeth’s Fall 2021 Tour Dates with Zeal & Ardor:
    11/16 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
    11/18 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater
    11/19 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
    11/20 – New York City @ Hammerstein Ballroom
    11/21 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
    11/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium
    11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    11/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
    11/27 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall
    11/28 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland
    11/30 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater
    12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    12/02 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    12/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union
    12/05 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

    unnamed 33 Mastodon and Opeth Announce Co Headlining Fall 2021 US Tour

Latest Stories

dua lipa 2022 tour dates megan thee stallion caroline polachek lol zouai north america american usa tickets

Dua Lipa Announces 2022 North American Tour with Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek

September 13, 2021

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush 2021 tour

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel US Tour Due to "COVID-Related Circumstances"

September 11, 2021

j balvin jose tour dates tonight show starring jimmy fallon in da getto watch

J Balvin Announces 2022 Jose Tour, Performs "In Da Getto" on Fallon: Watch

September 10, 2021

patton oswalt cancels tour dates covid-19 venues florida utah

Patton Oswalt Cancels Shows in Florida and Utah Because Venues Won't Enforce COVID-19 Policies

September 9, 2021

 

legendz of the streetz tour jeezy 2 chainz gucci mane rick ross trina lil kim fabolous dj dramaa boosie badass

Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz Announce "Legendz of the Streetz Tour"

September 8, 2021

foo fighters reopening 9:30 club washington dc concert west coast tour dates

Foo Fighters Set to Reopen 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. with Surprise Concert

September 8, 2021

illuminati hotties threatening each other re: capitalism new single lyric video stream

illuminati hotties Drops "Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism": Stream

September 8, 2021

KISS

KISS Set to Resume Tour After Band Member COVID Cases, Announce Rescheduled Dates

September 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mastodon and Opeth Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2021 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale