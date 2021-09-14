Mastodon and Opeth Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2021 US Tour

Mastodon and Opeth have announced a co-headlining fall 2021 US tour with support from Zeal & Ardor.
The coast-to-coast trek kicks off November 16th in Asheville, North Carolina, and heads up the East Coast before routing through the South. After hitting the West Coast, the tour wraps up on December 5th in Denver.
Mastodon will be out in support of their forthcoming album, Hushed and Grim, recorded over a 12-month period with producer David Bottrill. Openers Zeal & Ardor should also have new music in their setlist, with the avant-metal act set to drop a new self-titled album on February 11th, 2022.
Meanwhile, progressive metal vets Opeth played one of the last theater shows we saw prior to the pandemic. The band looks to head back out in support of its most recent album, In Cauda Venenum.
Local and venue ticket pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday (September 16th) with the general onsale launching at 10 a.m. on Friday (September 17th). Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.
See the full list of dates and the poster for Mastodon and Opeth’s co-headlining fall 2021 US tour below.
Mastodon and Opeth’s Fall 2021 Tour Dates with Zeal & Ardor:
11/16 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
11/18 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater
11/19 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
11/20 – New York City @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/21 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
11/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium
11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
11/27 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall
11/28 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland
11/30 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater
12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
12/02 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
12/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union
12/05 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom