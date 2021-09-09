Neo Reunites with Trinity in Trailer for The Matrix Resurrections: Watch

Warner Bros. will release The Matrix Resurrections before 2021 comes to a close, and today they pulled back the curtain on the mysterious sequel with the first look trailer. Watch the full clip below.

Of course, things only get more mysterious now that we have some footage from the film. It opens with Neo (Keanu Reeves returning to his iconic role) in a therapy sessions with Neil Patrick Harris. Neo is apparently having Matrix dreams, taking blue pills to keep himself sane. He meets Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity — but neither recognizes the other. It seems, as The Oracle predicted, the peace between Machine and man has ended. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character, an analog for Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus, offers Neo a red pill, and it’s back down the rabbit hole for our hero.

There’s a lot of action, with backdoors playing a much more prominent — and somewhat visceral — role than in the past Matrix movies, and Neo’s powers amped to the point of redirecting missiles. But as is always the case with this franchise, the question quickly becomes what is real and what isn’t, as the final scene finds Neo sitting across from Jonathan Groff, who says, “After all these years, to be going back to where it all started — back to the Matrix.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Also back for this return trip to the virtual world will be Jada Pinkett Smith, reprising her role as Niobe; and Lambert Wilson, back as Merovingian from The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions; and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Other newcomers include Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, and Christina Ricci. Lana Wachowski returns to direct for the first time without her sibling, Lily.

Originally slated to premiere alongside John Wick: Chapter 4 in May 2021, Matrix Resurrections was initially pushed back to April 2022 due to production delays from the COVID-19 pandemic before landing on its current release date of December 22nd, 2021.

Resurrections will mark the final movie from Warner Bros. to simultaneously premiere on HBO Max and movie theaters in 2021. The studio is moving to a 45-day exclusive theatrical window in 2022.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: If you do decide to catch The Matrix Resurrections in theaters, make sure to bring your mask. May we suggest the Consequence Shop’s own Green Digital Rain mask? Get it now at the online store or the buy-now button below.

Advertisement