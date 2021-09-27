Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Metallica Perform “The Black Album” in Full from Back to Front at Louder Than Life

The Sunday gig was the metal titans' second one of the Louisville fest, having also played Friday

Metallica Louder Than Life Black Album
Lars Ulrich, left, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo of Metallica perform at Louder Than Life Festival (photo by Amy Harris)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 26, 2021 | 11:27pm ET

    Metallica treated fans at Louder Than Life to a full performance of “The Black Album” on Sunday night (September 26th). In honor of its 30th anniversary, the metal titans played the mega-selling LP from back to front at the festival Louisville, Kentucky.

    The gig was Metallica’s second of the fest, having been booked to play two distinct sets on Friday and Sunday night. On Friday, Metallica played no songs from “The Black Album,” perhaps hinting that a full album performance was coming on Sunday.

    The Sunday set started with three songs from other albums — “Hardwired,” “The Four Horseman,” and “Welcome Home (Sanitarium).” Then, a 30th anniversary “Black Album” interlude was played with video images of the band members (including former bassist Jason Newsted) before Metallica launched into the 1991 LP’s closing track “The Struggle Within” (played for the first time since 2012).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    From there, Metallica performed the “Black Album” tracklist backwards, culminating with album opener “Enter Sandman.” For the encore they returned to play two more non-“Black Album” songs — “Blackened” and “Creeping Death.”

    Friday night’s show featured a career-spanning setlist (minus “The Black Album”), including three songs from Ride the Lightning and no more than two songs from any other album. The performances of “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “No Leaf Clover” were aired as part of Saturday’s Global Citizen festival broadcast.

    Earlier in the evening at Louder Than Life on Sunday, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett joined Judas Priest onstage for a metal rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Green Manalashi.”

    Advertisement

    Metallica Black Album feature
     Editor's Pick
    Metallica’s “Black Album” Took Them from Metal Heroes to Multiplatinum Rock Giants

    Metallica’s full performance of “The Black Album” is the latest 30th anniversary celebration of the top-selling album of the Soundscan era (17 million copies sold in the US alone). Earlier this month, Metallica band released a super-deluxe box set edition of “The Black Album,” as well as The Metallica Blacklist, a compilation of more than 50 covers of the LP’s 12 songs by artists such as Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Corey Taylor, Ghost, and more.

    See the setlist and the intro to Sunday’s “Black Album” set, as well as Kirk Hammett jamming with Judas Priest, and the Friday performances that aired on the Global Citizen broadcast below.

    Metallica Sunday Night Louder Than Life Setlist:
    Hardwired
    The Four Horsemen
    Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

    Advertisement

    The Black Album (in reverse order):
    The Struggle Within
    My Friend of Misery
    The God That Failed
    Of Wolf and Man
    Nothing Else Matters
    Through the Never
    Don’t Tread on Me
    Wherever I May Roam
    The Unforgiven
    Holier Than Thou
    Sad but True
    Enter Sandman

    Encore:
    Blackened
    Creeping Death

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Machine Gun Kelly Louder Than Life

Machine Gun Kelly Fights Fan, Gets Booed During Louder Than Life Performance: Watch

September 26, 2021

Rebel Rock Fest canceled

Rebel Rock Festival Canceled Just Hours Before Gates Were Set to Open

September 24, 2021

Nirvana Nevermind lawsuit

Nirvana "Nevermind Baby" Wants His Naked Image Removed from 30th Anniversary Reissue

September 24, 2021

ministry melvins corrosion of conformity 2022 tour

Ministry Postpone US Tour to Spring 2022, Tap Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity as Support

September 24, 2021

 

Corey Taylor Joey Jordison

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Opens Up on Passing of Joey Jordison: "I Still Can't Believe It"

September 24, 2021

Nirvana Nevermind anniversary

30 Years Ago, Nirvana Unleashed the Game-Changing Nevermind

September 24, 2021

Guns N Roses, photo by Alejandro Melendez / AFP

Guns N' Roses Release New Song "Hard Skool": Stream

September 24, 2021

Nergal Me and That Man and Myrkurn song

Behemoth Frontman Nergal's Me and That Man Share "Angel of Light" Featuring Myrkur: Stream

September 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Metallica Perform "The Black Album" in Full from Back to Front at Louder Than Life

Menu Shop Search Sale