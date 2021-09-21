Menu
Metallica Play Surprise Show at Chicago’s Metro, First Time Since 1983: Video + Setlist

The last time Metallica rocked The Metro, their debut album Kill 'Em All had just come out

Metallica Chicago club show
Metallica, photo by Amy Price
September 21, 2021 | 9:14am ET

    After playing a surprise intimate show in San Francisco last week, Metallica did the same last night (September 20th) in Chicago. The metal legends rocked the Windy City’s famed Metro club for the first time since 1983.

    The gig was announced just hours before showtime, with a special price of $19.83 to mark the last time Metallica played the 1,100-capacity venue. Within an hour, the show was completely sold out.

    “THAT was way too much fun last week as we finally played in front of real live fans for the first time in over two years in our hometown of San Francisco,” Metallica announced yesterday on their social media channels. “So why not do it again. This time we’re in Chicago and we’ll be hitting the stage at the storied Metro on Clark Street tonight… our first time back there since 1983!!”

    The band played a 16-song career-spanning set, mixing it up from the one they played in San Francisco. This time around, Metallica threw in songs like “Cyanide,” “Through the Never,” “Welcome Home (Sanitarium),” and “Battery,” none of which they performed at the previous gig. They are likely warming up for this weekend’s Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, where they will play two distinct sets on Friday and Sunday night.

    At the time of their last show at the Metro on August 12th, 1983, Metallica had just released their debut album, Kill ‘Em All. That night saw them playing nine songs from their then lone album, plus a guitar solo that ended with fans destroying the guitar.

    In addition to Louder Than Life, Metallica will also rock two sets each at Sacramento’s Aftershock in October and Daytona Beach’s Welcome to Rockville in November. The metal icons also have a few headlining shows lined up, including a two-night stand at San Francisco’s Chase Center to celebrate their 40th anniversary as a band. Pick up tickets to Metallica’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

    Check out video footage from Metallica’s surprise show at The Metro, as well as local CBS news coverage, and the setlist, below.

    Setlist:
    Whiplash
    Ride The Lightning
    Harvester Of Sorrow
    Cyanide
    Through The Never
    One
    Sad But True
    Moth Into Flame
    Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
    For Whom The Bell Tolls
    Whiskey In The Jar
    Fade To Black
    Master Of Puppets

    Encore:
    Hardwired
    Fuel
    Seek & Destroy

