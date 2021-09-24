Menu
Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Confirmed as Accidental Overdose

Fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, and cocaine were discovered in his system

michael k williams cause of death accidental drug overdose
Michael K. Williams, photo by David Livingston/Getty Images
September 24, 2021 | 4:20pm ET

    Michael K. Williams died of an accidental overdose after ingesting a mix of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, a coroner has determined. The Wire actor’s official cause of death was determined by the New York City Chief Medical Examiner on Friday and first reported by TMZ.

    Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on September 6th. Police had said drug paraphernalia was found at the scene and launched an investigation into the cause of his death.

    Just 54 at the time of his passing, the Emmy Award-nominated actor tragically developed an addiction to drugs while immersing himself into the role of stickup man Omar Little in HBO’s The Wire. Earlier this year, Williams spoke about starting therapy for the first time to unpack the issues behind his addictions.

    Sadly, Williams is the latest celebrity who was found to accidentally overdose on the powerful opioid fentanyl. Prince died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016, followed by Lil Peep in 2017 and Tom Petty in 2018. Meanwhile, Mac Miller was determined to have died from a mix of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

