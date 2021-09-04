Menu
Miles Teller Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Refusing Vaccine: Report

The actor reportedly caused a production halt on his current project, The Offer

Miles Teller
Miles Teller, photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
September 4, 2021 | 12:10am ET

    Production on The Offer, an upcoming limited series about the making of The Godfather, was put on hold over the summer after the show’s star, Miles Teller, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

    The Daily Mail reports that Teller is unvaccinated, and his positive test forced Paramount Television to halt production for nearly a month.

    In a statement, Teller’s publicist disputed The Daily Mail’s report, but declined to elaborate further. Tellers himself responded to the report on Twitter, retweeting a direct message thread with the gossip Instagram account deuxmoi in which an anonymous individual confirmed Teller was on set. Teller also posted a photo of himself on set. However, the actor has not disclosed his vaccination status.

    The Offer tells the behind-the-scenes story of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather through the eyes of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy. Armie Hammer was originally set to portray Ruddy, but departed the series following allegations of sexual misconduct, with Teller cast in his place.

    Directed by Dexter Fletcher (Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman), the series also stars Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Dan Fogler, and Juno Temple.

