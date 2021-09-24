Industrial legends Ministry have pushed their US tour from this fall to spring 2022 “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the band, fans and venue staff.”

The new itinerary comes with new support acts, as the Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity take the place of Helmet and Front Line Assembly.

The outing will now kick off March 6th in Baltimore, Maryland, and run through an April 18th date in Seattle. The route will hit most regions across the US.

According to the press release, “some of the original show dates have regrettably been canceled as some venues are not available for this updated time period; as well, some new show dates have been added.” The band also plans to announce even more shows in the near future.

Billed as the “Industrial Strength Tour,” the trek will see Ministry playing tracks from The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste — celebrating the LP’s belated 30th anniversary — and debuting new songs from their forthcoming album, Moral Hygiene (out October 1st).

See Ministry’s updated 2022 tour schedule below and pick up tickets here. In addition, watch our recent video interview with Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen below.

Ministry’s 2022 US Tour Dates with the Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity:

03/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

03/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

03/12 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

03/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

03/26 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Life

03/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

03/29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

04/01 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

04/03 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

04/05 – St Paul, MN @ Palace

04/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

04/14 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

04/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

04/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

