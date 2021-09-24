Industrial legends Ministry have pushed their US tour from this fall to spring 2022 “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the band, fans and venue staff.”
The new itinerary comes with new support acts, as the Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity take the place of Helmet and Front Line Assembly.
The outing will now kick off March 6th in Baltimore, Maryland, and run through an April 18th date in Seattle. The route will hit most regions across the US.
According to the press release, “some of the original show dates have regrettably been canceled as some venues are not available for this updated time period; as well, some new show dates have been added.” The band also plans to announce even more shows in the near future.
Billed as the “Industrial Strength Tour,” the trek will see Ministry playing tracks from The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste — celebrating the LP’s belated 30th anniversary — and debuting new songs from their forthcoming album, Moral Hygiene (out October 1st).
See Ministry’s updated 2022 tour schedule below and pick up tickets here. In addition, watch our recent video interview with Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen below.
Ministry’s 2022 US Tour Dates with the Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity:
03/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
03/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
03/12 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
03/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
03/26 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Life
03/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
03/29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
04/01 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
04/03 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
04/05 – St Paul, MN @ Palace
04/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
04/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
04/14 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
04/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
04/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo