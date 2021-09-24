Menu
Ministry Postpone US Tour to Spring 2022, Tap Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity as Support

The revised itinerary now kicks off in March 2022

ministry melvins corrosion of conformity 2022 tour
Melvins (photo by Amy Harris), Ministry (photo by Lior Phillips), Corrosion of Conformity (photo by Jon Hadusek)
September 24, 2021 | 12:23pm ET

    Industrial legends Ministry have pushed their US tour from this fall to spring 2022 “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the band, fans and venue staff.”

    The new itinerary comes with new support acts, as the Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity take the place of Helmet and Front Line Assembly.

    The outing will now kick off March 6th in Baltimore, Maryland, and run through an April 18th date in Seattle. The route will hit most regions across the US.

    According to the press release, “some of the original show dates have regrettably been canceled as some venues are not available for this updated time period; as well, some new show dates have been added.” The band also plans to announce even more shows in the near future.

    Billed as the “Industrial Strength Tour,” the trek will see Ministry playing tracks from The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste — celebrating the LP’s belated 30th anniversary — and debuting new songs from their forthcoming album, Moral Hygiene (out October 1st).

    Ministry Al Jourgensen featured
    Ministry’s Al Jourgensen on Moral Hygiene, Vaccines, Biden’s Presidency, and Rock Hall of Fame Chances

    See Ministry’s updated 2022 tour schedule below and pick up tickets here. In addition, watch our recent video interview with Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen below.

    Ministry’s 2022 US Tour Dates with the Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity:
    03/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    03/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    03/12 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
    03/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    03/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
    03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    03/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    03/26 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Life
    03/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
    03/29 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    03/31 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
    04/01 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
    04/03 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
    04/05 – St Paul, MN @ Palace
    04/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    04/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    04/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    04/13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    04/14 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    04/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
    04/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

