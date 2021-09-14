Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Monolord Announce New Album Your Time to Shine, Share “The Weary”: Stream

The Swedish doom trio will hit the road for a spring 2022 US tour

monolord new album your time to shine
Monolord (photo by Josefine Larsson)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 14, 2021 | 11:08am ET

    Monolord have announced their new album, Your Time to Shine, arriving October 29th. As a preview, the Swedish band is sharing the LP’s opening song, “The Weary.”

    Pairing emotionally charged doom metal against pleas of environmental and social despair, Monolord offer up more crushing revelations with the new track.

    The trio has never shied from expressing misanthropy toward human fallacies in the realms of religion and politics. As that pessimism turns to hopelessness, the band turn toward a new audience: the future.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “’The Weary’ is us telling a story to future generations that we are sorry but we f**ked it all up,” guitarist-vocalist Thomas Jäger said via a press release.

    If those intentions aren’t clear enough, the album cover for Your Time to Shine features what looks to be the ceremonial burial of a bunny rabbit. It’s a truly depressive image, but as drummer Esben Willems explained, the record is the reflection of a such a world.

    “To me, it’s an honest representation of how I feel about the current state of humanity,” Willems said of the new album.

    Advertisement

    Your Time to Shine spans five songs and 39 minutes. It was recorded by Willems in his newly founded space, Studio Beserk.

    Boris Interview 2020
     Editor's Pick
    Boris on the Making of NO, Pandemic Existence, and the Uncertain Future of Touring

    Monolord will also be heading out for a fall 2021 European tour and a spring 2022 US tour in support of the new record. Firebreather will support the US dates, which kick off March 3rd in Berkeley, California, and run through a March 27th show in Los Angeles. See the full US itinerary below.

    Your Time to Shine is available for pre-order in a variety of vinyl variants, on CD, cassette, and digitally via Relapse Records. Stream “The Weary” and check out the album cover and artwork below.

    Advertisement

    Your Time to Shine Artwork:

    yourtime 3000 Monolord Announce New Album Your Time to Shine, Share The Weary: Stream

    Your Time to Shine Tracklist:
    01. The Weary
    02. To Each Their Own
    03. I’ll Be Damned
    04. Your Time To Shine
    05. The Siren Of Yersinia

    Advertisement

    Monolord Spring 2022 US Tour Dates with Firebreather:
    03/03 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
    03/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
    03/05 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
    03/06 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
    03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro
    03/09 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
    03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
    03/12 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
    03/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    03/15 – Boston, MA @ Sonia
    03/16 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
    03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground
    03/18 – Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop
    03/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle
    03/20 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone
    03/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
    03/22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    03/23 – Denton, TX @ Thin Line Fest
    03/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
    03/26 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
    03/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

Latest Stories

jarvis cocker wes anderson french dispatch companion album Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top

Jarvis Cocker Announces Companion Album to Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch

September 14, 2021

St Vincent Nowhere Inn song stream Carrie Brownstein mockumentary score movie film soundtrack music video St. Vincent, photo via YouTube

St. Vincent Shares New Song "The Nowhere Inn" From Upcoming Mockumentary: Stream

September 14, 2021

hatchie this enchanted new song single secretly canadian listen stream music video watch

Hatchie Unveils New Song "This Enchanted": Stream

September 14, 2021

my morning jacket love love love new song video stream

My Morning Jacket Share "Love Love Love" on New Single: Stream

September 14, 2021

 

Jason Isbell Georgia Blue

Jason Isbell Announces Georgia Blue Charity Album, Shares Cover of R.E.M.'s "Driver 8": Stream

September 14, 2021

james blake famous last words new song single listen stream

James Blake Shares New Song "Famous Last Words": Stream

September 13, 2021

beyonce covers moon river from breakfast at tiffanys for tiffany and co ad campaign

Beyoncé Covers "Moon River" for Tiffany & Co.: Watch

September 13, 2021

magic oneohotrix point never reissue new song Cocteau twins Elizabeth Fraser

Oneohtrix Point Never Announces Blu-Ray Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, Shares Song with Elizabeth Fraser: Stream

September 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Monolord Announce New Album Your Time to Shine, Share "The Weary": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale