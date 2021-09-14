Monolord Announce New Album Your Time to Shine, Share “The Weary”: Stream

Monolord have announced their new album, Your Time to Shine, arriving October 29th. As a preview, the Swedish band is sharing the LP’s opening song, “The Weary.”
Pairing emotionally charged doom metal against pleas of environmental and social despair, Monolord offer up more crushing revelations with the new track.
The trio has never shied from expressing misanthropy toward human fallacies in the realms of religion and politics. As that pessimism turns to hopelessness, the band turn toward a new audience: the future.
“’The Weary’ is us telling a story to future generations that we are sorry but we f**ked it all up,” guitarist-vocalist Thomas Jäger said via a press release.
If those intentions aren’t clear enough, the album cover for Your Time to Shine features what looks to be the ceremonial burial of a bunny rabbit. It’s a truly depressive image, but as drummer Esben Willems explained, the record is the reflection of a such a world.
“To me, it’s an honest representation of how I feel about the current state of humanity,” Willems said of the new album.
Your Time to Shine spans five songs and 39 minutes. It was recorded by Willems in his newly founded space, Studio Beserk.
Monolord will also be heading out for a fall 2021 European tour and a spring 2022 US tour in support of the new record. Firebreather will support the US dates, which kick off March 3rd in Berkeley, California, and run through a March 27th show in Los Angeles. See the full US itinerary below.
Your Time to Shine is available for pre-order in a variety of vinyl variants, on CD, cassette, and digitally via Relapse Records. Stream “The Weary” and check out the album cover and artwork below.
Your Time to Shine Artwork:
Your Time to Shine Tracklist:
01. The Weary
02. To Each Their Own
03. I’ll Be Damned
04. Your Time To Shine
05. The Siren Of Yersinia
Monolord Spring 2022 US Tour Dates with Firebreather:
03/03 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
03/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
03/05 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
03/06 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro
03/09 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
03/12 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
03/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
03/15 – Boston, MA @ Sonia
03/16 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground
03/18 – Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop
03/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle
03/20 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone
03/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
03/22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
03/23 – Denton, TX @ Thin Line Fest
03/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
03/26 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
03/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram