Monolord Announce New Album Your Time to Shine, Share “The Weary”: Stream

Monolord have announced their new album, Your Time to Shine, arriving October 29th. As a preview, the Swedish band is sharing the LP’s opening song, “The Weary.”

Pairing emotionally charged doom metal against pleas of environmental and social despair, Monolord offer up more crushing revelations with the new track.

The trio has never shied from expressing misanthropy toward human fallacies in the realms of religion and politics. As that pessimism turns to hopelessness, the band turn toward a new audience: the future.

Advertisement

Related Video

“’The Weary’ is us telling a story to future generations that we are sorry but we f**ked it all up,” guitarist-vocalist Thomas Jäger said via a press release.

If those intentions aren’t clear enough, the album cover for Your Time to Shine features what looks to be the ceremonial burial of a bunny rabbit. It’s a truly depressive image, but as drummer Esben Willems explained, the record is the reflection of a such a world.

“To me, it’s an honest representation of how I feel about the current state of humanity,” Willems said of the new album.

Advertisement

Your Time to Shine spans five songs and 39 minutes. It was recorded by Willems in his newly founded space, Studio Beserk.

Monolord will also be heading out for a fall 2021 European tour and a spring 2022 US tour in support of the new record. Firebreather will support the US dates, which kick off March 3rd in Berkeley, California, and run through a March 27th show in Los Angeles. See the full US itinerary below.

Your Time to Shine is available for pre-order in a variety of vinyl variants, on CD, cassette, and digitally via Relapse Records. Stream “The Weary” and check out the album cover and artwork below.

Advertisement

Your Time to Shine Artwork:

Your Time to Shine Tracklist:

01. The Weary

02. To Each Their Own

03. I’ll Be Damned

04. Your Time To Shine

05. The Siren Of Yersinia

Advertisement

Monolord Spring 2022 US Tour Dates with Firebreather:

03/03 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

03/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

03/05 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s

03/06 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro

03/09 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

03/12 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

03/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

03/15 – Boston, MA @ Sonia

03/16 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground

03/18 – Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop

03/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle

03/20 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

03/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

03/22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

03/23 – Denton, TX @ Thin Line Fest

03/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

03/26 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

03/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram