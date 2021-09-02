New Motörhead Box Set Collects the Band’s “Loudest Songs”

A new Motörhead box set entitled Everything Louder Forever will be the first collection to span every era of the band. It will be available digitally and in 2-CD and 4-LP formats on October 29th.

Billed as the “definitive collection of their loudest songs ever,” the box set is a Motörhead crash course, representing the full breadth of their illustrious 40-year career.

“This collection is the definitive assembly of Motörhead songs…” reads the box set’s press release. “And we feel that if in this mad mad world we’re living in, some aliens decide to drop by your house for tea and demanding an explanation as to, ‘what the f–k is this Motörhead that we keep hearing and feeling bits of in our extra-terrestrial houses millions of miles away,’ you could happily play Everything Louder Forever and know that the question will be thoroughly answered.”

Fans will get classic songs such as “Ace of Spades” and “Overkill,” plus other career highlights such as “The Game” (written as the entrance music for WWE wrestler Triple H), Motörhead’s cover of the Sex Pistols’ “God Save the Queen,” deep cuts, and concert staples. The collection faithfully includes recordings from each iteration of the band.

Motörhead formed in 1975 and was led by the charismatic rock ’n roll lifer Lemmy Kilmister. The band’s iconic early-era lineup included Lemmy on bass/vocals, Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor on drums, and Fast Eddie Clarke on guitar.

Brian Robertson would take over on guitar in 1982 before stepping aside for Phil Campbell in 1984. Campbell remained the band’s guitarist until Lemmy’s passing in 2015. Meanwhile, Taylor would be an off-and-on presence in the group until 1992, when Mikkey Dee took over.

The final lineup of Lemmy, Campbell, and Dee would last longer than any other. The trio stuck together from 1992 until 2015, cranking out a steady flow of studio albums. When the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame initially excluded Campbell and Dee from Motörhead’s 2020 induction nod, the ensuing controversy resulted in the nomination being amended to include their names.

Pre-order Everything Louder Forever here. See the full tracklist and box set design below.

Everything Louder Forever Box Set:



Everything Louder Forever Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Overkill

02. We Are Motörhead

03. Snaggletooth

04. Rock It

05. Orgasmatron

06. Brotherhood Of Man

07. In The Name Of Tragedy

08. Bomber

09. Sacrifice

10. The Thousand Names Of God

11. Love For Sale

12. Killed By Death

13. I’m So Bad (Baby I Don’t Care)

14. Smiling Like A Killer

15. Sharpshooter

16. Queen Of The Damned

17. Keys To The Kingdom

18. Cradle To The Grave

19. Lost Johnny

20. The Game

Disc 2

01. Ace Of Spades

02. Burner

03. Stone Dead Forever

04. Bad Woman

05. Just Cos You Got The Power

06. Stay Out Of Jail

07. No Class

08. I Am The Sword

09. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

10. God Save The Queen

11. R.A.M.O.N.E.S.

12. Iron Fist

13. Rock Out

14. Dirty Love

15. Shine

16. Overnight Sensation

17. On Your Feet Or On Your Knees

18. I Ain’t No Nice Guy

19. Sucker

20. 1916

21. Choking On Your Screams

22. Motörhead