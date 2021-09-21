Mudvayne singer Chad Gray and a portion of the band’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the reunited metal act has pulled out of its performance at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, scheduled for this weekend.

Louder Than Life announced the news via social media today (September 21st), and Mudvayne shared the festival’s post. Breaking Benjamin will take Mudvayne’s place on the bill.

“After taking every precaution to follow CDC Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance, Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19,” the band said in a statement.

“The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners must come first,” they added. “We are left no choice but to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend. Apologies to all the fans attending the festival this weekend. We look forward to getting everyone healthy and ready for our Aftershock and Welcome to Rockville performances later this year. We appreciate your love & support throughout these unprecedented times.”

Mudvayne reunited for their first concert in 12 years on September 11th at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Mansfield, Ohio. The band is also slated to perform at Aftershock in Sacramento, California, in October; and Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, in November.

Gray joins a growing list of high-profile rock musicians who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past couple months, including Corey Taylor of Slipknot; Jonathan Davis and Munky of Korn; Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS; and more. Both Korn and KISS had to postpone a number of dates on their current tours.

