Mudvayne Play First Show in 12 Years: Video + Exclusive Photos

The reunited metal band played a headlining set at the Inkcarceration Festival in Ohio

Mudvayne reunion show
Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival (Photo by Amy Harris)
September 13, 2021 | 11:28am ET

    Mudvayne returned to the stage for the first time in 12 years with a headlining set Saturday (September 11th) at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival. The three-day fest took place at the Ohio State Reformatory (best known as the Shawshank Redemption prison) in Mansfield, Ohio.

    Earlier this year, it was announced that Mudvayne would reunite and play their first shows since 2009 at a series of festivals produced by Danny Wimmer Present, the first being Inkcarceration.

    The band had gone on hiatus in 2010 to allow members Chad Gray (vocals) and Greg Tribbett (guitars) to focus on their burgeoning supergroup Hellyeah (which featured late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul). The hiatus turned into a break that lasted more than a decade, with the band last having played a show in September 2009.

    Related Video

    Mudvayne played a career-spanning 14-song set, featuring six tunes from their gold-certified 2000 debut L.D. 50 and three songs from their platinum-certified sophomore album, The End of All Things to Come. The set closed with two of the metal band’s best-known songs, “Happy?” and “Dig.”

    Mudvayne reunite
    Gray appeared in full makeup, with the signature bullet hole on his forehead that he sported during Mudvayne’s heyday. The rest of the band wore face makeup, as well.

    Stay tuned for our full photo gallery from Inkcarceration, which also featured Slipknot, Mastodon, Rob Zombie, Halestorm, and many more acts. In the meantime, see our exclusive photos of Mudvayne, as well as fan-filmed video of the band’s reunion set and the setlist, below.

    Photo Gallery – Mudvayne Play First Show in 12 Years at Inkcarceration (click to enlarge and scroll through):

    Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)
    Greg Tribbett, left, and Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)
    Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)
    Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)
    Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)
    Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)
    Ryan Martinie of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)
    Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)
    Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)
    Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)
    Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)
    Ryan Martinie of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)
    Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)
    Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)
    Ryan Martinie, from left, Chad Gray, and Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris)

    All photos by Amy Harris (@thefirst3songs)

    Setlist:
    Not Falling
    -1
    Death Blooms
    Internal Primates Forever
    Silenced
    A New Game
    Prod
    A Cinderella Story
    Dull Boy
    World So Cold
    Determined
    Nothing to Gein
    Happy?
    Dig

