My Morning Jacket Share “Love Love Love” on New Single: Stream

Latest preview of their upcoming self-titled album

My Morning Jacket, photo by Ben Kaye
September 14, 2021 | 11:19am ET

    My Morning Jacket are gearing up for their upcoming self-titled album dropping next month, and now the band has shared “Love Love Love,” a new single they’ve been playing live on tour.

    In these continued dark times, the grooving track is brimming with hope and good vibes. “The more you give, yeah/ The more you get now,” sings frontman Jim James. “Go tell it to the world.”

    The accompanying “Love Love Love” video is directed by George Mays and takes fans through a psychedelic journey as the band performs the song. Watch it below.

    Through a statement, James explained that “Love Love Love” is about “trying to steer the ship away from everything I’m talking about in ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming,’ and speak toward positivity and pure love, finding truth within yourself and in the world around you.”

     Editor's Pick
    My Morning Jacket Return Rock to Forest Hills Stadium: Concert Review

    In late August, MMJ shared “Regularly Scheduled Programming.” My Morning Jacket, the band’s first album of entirely new material in six years, is out on October 22nd via ATO Records. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Catch MMJ on the road through the end of the year. See all the dates here, and tickets are available for purchase here.

