My Morning Jacket Perform “Regularly Scheduled Programming” on Kimmel: Watch

My Morning Jacket returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night to perform their latest single “Regularly Scheduled Programming.” Watch the musical number below.

For the in-studio performance, which was part of the talk-show’s ongoing Mercedes-Benz Concert Series, the band was lit by a background of psychedelic colors that morphed into a forest of trees as the song progressed.

“Diamonds are growing in the garden/ Raindrops are filling up the sea/ Excuse me, you know I beg your pardon/ For this interruption/ Now back to regularly scheduled programming,” Jim James intoned over a pulsing beat before dashing off the last line of the opening verse.

The track precedes the Louisville rock band’s upcoming self-titled ninth album, which is set to be released October 22nd via ATO. (The LP also marks the band’s quickest turnaround with new music, arriving just 15 months after 2020’s My Waterfall II.)

Check out the performance of “Regularly Scheduled Programming” after the jump.

Earlier this month, the quartet also shared another taste off My Morning Jacket titled “Love Love Love,” and played Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York for two back-to-back nights with opener Brittany Howard in the midst of their ongoing U.S. headlining tour. (As part of the trek, the band would’ve taken the stage at Bonnaroo, too, had the festival not been canceled the last minute due to Hurricane Ida.)

Additionally, My Morning Jacket launched a new vinyl series, MMJ Live, ahead of their tour, with first edition Live 2015 arriving September 3rd as the band’s first official live release in nearly 15 years.

