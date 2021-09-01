Nandi Bushell Jams with Tom Morello and His Son, Writes “Epic” New Song with Them

UK music prodigy Nandi Bushell just had an absolutely “amazing” trip to the United States. Not only did the 11-year-old YouTube sensation make headlines late last week by joining Foo Fighters onstage for an epic performance of “Everlong,” she also jammed with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and his son Roman — not to mention wrote a soon-to-be-released new song with the father-son duo.

Nandi took to Instagram to recap her visit to the States, during which time she had the chance to meet a number of legendary musicians. She shared video of herself playing drums alongside Tom and Roman Morello. In the clip, Tom plays rhythm guitar, letting his son take lead, and it turns out 10-year-old Roman is a helluva guitar player himself.

“Jamming with legendary #guitarist @tommorello (from @rageagainstthemachine / #audioslave) and his #incredible son, Roman,” wrote Nandi on Instagram. “We have written an #Epic song together (not the one you hear in our sweet improvisational jam). Our new song is going to be released soon!!! I can’t wait for you all to hear it! Thank you for welcoming us into your beautiful family!”

Last year, Morello praised Nandi’s multi-instrumental performance of RATM’s “Guerrilla Radio,” and sent her his signature Fender Soul Power Stratocaster. Nandi then used that guitar to perform Audioslave’s “Cochise.”

Elsewhere on her US trip, Nandi also jammed with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Ringo Starr All-Star Band stickman Gregg Bissonette, and met José Pasillas from Incubus. In addition, she took in a Guns N’ Roses concert, and worked on a project with current GN’R keyboardist Melissa Reese and one of the band’s former drummers, Bryan “Brain” Mantia.

Of course, as mentioned, the biggest highlight was taking the stage at the Forum in Los Angeles to play alongside Foo Fighters, following her epic drum battle with Dave Grohl last year.

“#USA – I have had so much #FUN. Hope to see you all again soon but I need to go back to #school now! #PEACE and #LOVE,” Nandi signed off as she returned to her home in Ipswich, England.

See video of Nandi jamming with Tom and Roman Morello, as well as several pics from her US visit in the Instagram post below, followed by her jam session with Chad Smith and Gregg Bissonette.

