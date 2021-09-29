Menu
NBC Greenlights Reboot of Dick Wolf’s Original Law & Order Series

The beloved series was cancelled in 2010

nbc revives law and order original series
Law & Order (NBC)
September 28, 2021 | 11:01pm ET

    Though it’s been over a decade since Law & Order ceased production, the popularity of its spinoffs like Law & Order: SVU  prove there’s always room on air for some good, old-fashioned crime drama. Well, get ready to hear some more dun-duns: NBC has announced that its reviving the mothership series of Dick Wolf’s beloved franchise for its 21st season overall.

    While a premiere date is still TBD, we can expect the new installment of Law & Order will once again follow — say it with us, now — “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” The show will be produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment — with Wolf executive producing, of course — and Rick Eid returning as showrunner.

    While no cast members have been officially announced for the forthcoming Law & Order, the reboot is presumed to welcome back some familiar faces from the series’ past. Sam Waterson, who played Executive Assistant District Attorney Jack McCoy for 15 seasons, revived his character for a 2018 episode of Law and Order SVU and previously expressed interest in participating in a reboot of the original Law and Order.

    Related Video

    “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” Wolf said about the Season 21 order. “This is mine.” NBC infamously cancelled the original Law & Order in May 2010 without a proper finale after renewal negotiations fell through.

    Elsewhere in the Law & Order universe, SVU showrunner Warren Leight said back in January that they were “trying to hire every Broadway actor [they] can while they wait for the curtains to rise again” amid the pandemic.

