Behemoth Frontman Nergal’s Me and That Man Share “Angel of Light” Featuring Myrkur: Stream

From the forthcoming album New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2

Nergal and Myrkur
September 23, 2021 | 10:39am ET

    Behemoth frontman Nergal has unveiled the second single from his project Me and That Man’s upcoming album, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2. The song “Angel of Light” features guest vocals from Myrkur (also known as singer Amalie Bruun).

    The new LP from Nergal’s dark-folk outfit arrives November 19th via Napalm Records. “Angel of Light” follows lead single “Got Your Tongue,” which was released last month.

    Regarding the new single, Nergal stated, “Behold the ‘Angel of Light’! This song is perhaps the most sinister and dark Americana in our repertoire. Whilst we often offer a little smile and wink with our music, this is pure Luciferian splendor delivered by our very own angel, Amalie from Myrkur. It’s all yours now folks! Enjoy!”

    Bruun added, “I am excited to collaborate with Nergal on this song and video, where I play the role of a woman who’s captured by the shadow. She looks for ways out and turns to the ‘Angel of Light’ for guidance and comfort.”

    Me and That Man’s New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2 also features guest spots from Devin Townsend, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, ex-Misfits singer Michale Graves, Slayer/Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz, and several other musicians.

    Pre-order the album via Amazon or Napalm Records. Watch the video for “Angel of Light” below.

