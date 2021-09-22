Netflix Buys Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and the Rest of Roald Dahl’s Catalog

Netflix has got itself a golden ticket — in fact, it’s bought the whole entire chocolate factory outright. Today, the streaming giant shared the news that it’s purchased The Roald Dahl Story Company.

The acquisition gives Netflix the rights to the entirety of the late children’s book author’s catalog of work, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, The BFG, The Witches, and more.

In a statement, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Roald Dahl Story Company managing Luke Kelly hinted at plans to create a “unique universe across animated and live-action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theater, consumer products and more.” Quoting Dahl’s beloved 1961 classic, they continued, “There is a moment in James and the Giant Peach when the Ladybird says: ‘We are now about to visit the most marvellous places and see the most wonderful things.'”

Advertisement

Related Video

“The Centipede replies, ‘there is no knowing what we shall see!’ Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company share a deep love of storytelling and a growing, global fan base. Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to write multiple new chapters of these beloved stories, delighting children and adults around the world for generations to come.”

Neflix’s purchase builds on the streamer’s 2018 deal with The Roald Dahl Story Company, which gave the former animation rights to 16 titles in Dahl’s acclaimed bibliography, and led to the forthcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series being developed by none other than Taika Waititi and Zootopia screenwriter Phil Johnston.

The deal is not expected to impact Warner Bros.’s plans for a Wily Wonka prequel film starring Timothée Chalamet. Simply titled Wonka, the film is scheduled to hit theaters in March 2023.

Advertisement