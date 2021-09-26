Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Netflix Summons the Lord of Dreams in First Teaser for The Sandman: Watch

The series is the latest Neil Gaiman property to be adapted for the screen

the sandman teaser netflix trailer tom sturridge charles dance watch
Tom Sturridge in The Sandman (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 26, 2021 | 6:35pm ET

    Netflix has released a first look at its upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. Watch it below.

    “Tonight, we will achieve what no one has even attempted. We will summon and imprison…Death,” promises Charles Dance’s Roderick Burgess. The occultist then performs a ceremony, however, that brings forth not Death, but Dream, played by Tom Sturridge.

    While not shown in the teaser, the series also reunites Dance with his Game of Thrones co-star Gwendoline Christie, who plays Lucifer. Other stars in the series include Boyd Holbrook (Corinthian), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Asim Chaudhry (Abel), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Cain), and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Based on Gaiman’s 1989 comic book published by DC Comics, The Sandman will premiere sometime later this year, though no date was given in the clip. A description of the series accompanying the video reads: “The Lord of Dreams has been summoned, and captured, by mortal men. Once free from his captivity, this eternal ruler of Dreams will realize that his troubles are only just beginning.”

    After decades of languishing in development purgatory, Netflix’s adaptation marks the first time The Sandman has been successfully brought from page to screen. In 2013, the property was initially set to become a film starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and produced by Warner Bros., but once that deal fell apart due to creative differences, Gaiman and his team pivoted to turning the idea into a series instead.

    Watch the teaser for Netflix’s The Sandman after the jump.

    In other Gaiman news, the writer’s Good Omens was recently renewed by Amazon for a second season. Back in March, his other series American Gods was canceled after three seasons on Starz.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

cowboy bebop opening title sequence intro john cho watch

Netflix Drops Dazzling Opening Title Sequence for Cowboy Bebop: Watch

September 26, 2021

Image courtesy of Netflix

Netflix Buys Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory and the Rest of Roald Dahl's Catalog

September 22, 2021

chvrches cry little sister cover netflix nightbooks stream gerard mcmahon

CHVRCHES Cover Gerard McMahon's "Cry Little Sister" for Netflix's Nightbooks: Stream

September 15, 2021

Tommy Lee Reacts to Pam & Tommy miniseries

Tommy Lee Is Actually "Cool" with Hulu's Pam & Tommy Sex Tape Miniseries

September 14, 2021

 

doom patrol season 3 trailer madame rouge michelle gomez

Doom Patrol Season 3 Trailer Introduces Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge: Watch

September 1, 2021

Marvel What If Review

Marvel Plays With Some Fun Thought Experiments in What If...?: Review

August 10, 2021

Reservation Dogs Review

FX's Reservation Dogs Is a Sweetly Incisive Series About Native American Life: Review

August 9, 2021

netflix unveils new trailer for stranger things 4

Netflix Confirms 2022 Release for Stranger Things 4 in First Look Teaser: Watch

August 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Netflix Summons the Lord of Dreams in First Teaser for The Sandman: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale