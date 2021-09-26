Netflix Summons the Lord of Dreams in First Teaser for The Sandman: Watch

Netflix has released a first look at its upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. Watch it below.

“Tonight, we will achieve what no one has even attempted. We will summon and imprison…Death,” promises Charles Dance’s Roderick Burgess. The occultist then performs a ceremony, however, that brings forth not Death, but Dream, played by Tom Sturridge.

While not shown in the teaser, the series also reunites Dance with his Game of Thrones co-star Gwendoline Christie, who plays Lucifer. Other stars in the series include Boyd Holbrook (Corinthian), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Asim Chaudhry (Abel), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Cain), and more.

Related Video

Based on Gaiman’s 1989 comic book published by DC Comics, The Sandman will premiere sometime later this year, though no date was given in the clip. A description of the series accompanying the video reads: “The Lord of Dreams has been summoned, and captured, by mortal men. Once free from his captivity, this eternal ruler of Dreams will realize that his troubles are only just beginning.”

After decades of languishing in development purgatory, Netflix’s adaptation marks the first time The Sandman has been successfully brought from page to screen. In 2013, the property was initially set to become a film starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and produced by Warner Bros., but once that deal fell apart due to creative differences, Gaiman and his team pivoted to turning the idea into a series instead.

Watch the teaser for Netflix’s The Sandman after the jump.

In other Gaiman news, the writer’s Good Omens was recently renewed by Amazon for a second season. Back in March, his other series American Gods was canceled after three seasons on Starz.

