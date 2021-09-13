Nicki Minaj Sits Out of Met Gala Due to Vaccine Requirement: “If I Get Vaccinated It Won’t [Be] For the Met”

Following its cancelation last year due to COVID-19, the Met Gala officially returns this evening. Many big names are expected to be in attendance, but Nicki Minaj is not among them. As the rapper revealed in a tweet posted shortly before the Met Gala got underway on Monday, she’s declined her invitation due to the vaccination requirement.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met,” Minaj tweeted. “It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

Minaj’s anti-vax declaration came as part of a longer tweet storm full of false statements. The rapper acknowledged that she herself recently tested positive for COVID-19, and shared her anguish over not being able to kiss or hold her baby for over a week. She justified her decision not to get vaccinated by noting that Drake had also gotten COVID despite being vaccinated, and she suffered the “exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine.” A recent CDC study showed that vaccination reduces risk of COVID-19 by two-thirds, and found that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID.

In a subsequent tweet, Minaj claimed her “cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.” To be clear, there is currently no evidence that shows any of the COVID-19 vaccines approved in the US cause fertility problems in women or men.

Minaj eventually conceded that she’ll probably get vaccinated “cuz I have to go on tour, etc,” and asked her fans which vaccine they would recommend, going as far to conduct a Twitter poll. Hopefully this isn’t what Minaj meant by doing more “research,” but if it means she’ll ultimately get vaccinated then so be it.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Babe. That’s not true. I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine https://t.co/8Vg60ubZxx Advertisement — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Which vaccine would you recommend? It’s #QueenRadio time. Talk to me Advertisement — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Take the poll. #QueenRadio Vaccines — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

