Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nicki Minaj Sits Out of Met Gala Due to Vaccine Requirement: “If I Get Vaccinated It Won’t [Be] For the Met”

The rapper has more "research" to do

Nicki Minaj covid
Nicki Minaj, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 13, 2021 | 6:07pm ET

    Following its cancelation last year due to COVID-19, the Met Gala officially returns this evening. Many big names are expected to be in attendance, but Nicki Minaj is not among them. As the rapper revealed in a tweet posted shortly before the Met Gala got underway on Monday, she’s declined her invitation due to the vaccination requirement.

    “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met,” Minaj tweeted. “It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

    Minaj’s anti-vax declaration came as part of a longer tweet storm full of false statements. The rapper acknowledged that she herself recently tested positive for COVID-19, and shared her anguish over not being able to kiss or hold her baby for over a week. She justified her decision not to get vaccinated by noting that Drake had also gotten COVID despite being vaccinated, and she suffered the “exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine.” A recent CDC study showed that vaccination reduces risk of COVID-19 by two-thirds, and found that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In a subsequent tweet, Minaj claimed her “cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.” To be clear, there is currently no evidence that shows any of the COVID-19 vaccines approved in the US cause fertility problems in women or men.

    Minaj eventually conceded that she’ll probably get vaccinated “cuz I have to go on tour, etc,” and asked her fans which vaccine they would recommend, going as far to conduct a Twitter poll. Hopefully this isn’t what Minaj meant by doing more “research,” but if it means she’ll ultimately get vaccinated then so be it.

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

     

Latest Stories

freddie gibbs down with the king film movie sony pictures

Freddie Gibbs' Debut Film Performance in Down with the King Earns Festival Award, Distribution Deal

September 13, 2021

george wein dead obituary death newport folk jazz festival new orleans

R.I.P. George Wein, Legendary Newport Folk and Jazz Festival Producer, Dies at 95

September 13, 2021

taipei houston lars ulrich sons band

Lars Ulrich's Sons Play Their First Gig as Taipei Houston: Watch

September 13, 2021

rick ross drivers license 45 years old

Rick Ross Just Got His Driver's License at 45 Years Old

September 13, 2021

 

james blake famous last words new song single listen stream

James Blake Shares New Song "Famous Last Words": Stream

September 13, 2021

beyonce covers moon river from breakfast at tiffanys for tiffany and co ad campaign

Beyoncé Covers "Moon River" for Tiffany & Co.: Watch

September 13, 2021

kyle meredith with the pretty reckless Taylor Momsen

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen on Death by Rock and Roll and Her Love of Soundgarden

September 13, 2021

magic oneohotrix point never reissue new song Cocteau twins Elizabeth Fraser

Oneohtrix Point Never Announces Blu-Ray Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, Shares Song with Elizabeth Fraser: Stream

September 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nicki Minaj Sits Out of Met Gala Due to Vaccine Requirement: "If I Get Vaccinated It Won't [Be] For the Met"

Menu Shop Search Sale