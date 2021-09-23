Menu
Nirvana’s Nevermind Gets Deluxe Reissue for 30th Anniversary

The expansive set includes 70 previously unreleased recordings

Nirvana Nevermind deluxe reissue
Artwork for Nirvana Nevermind 30th anniversary reissue, photo via Geffen/UMe
September 23, 2021 | 9:26am ET

    This Friday (September 24th) marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind. To commemorate the occasion, Geffen/UMe have announced a deluxe reissue featuring a newly remastered version of the seminal album as well as a bevy of unreleased live recordings.

    Set for release on November 12th, the Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition will be available in a variety of configurations, including as a 2xCD set, 1xLP set, and deluxe digital download. For all formats, Nevermind was remastered from its original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit.

    The star of the show, however, is a 5xCD or 8xLP super deluxe edition, which boasts four complete live shows documenting the band’s historic ascension on the concert stage: Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (November 25th, 1991; Live in Del Mar, California (December 28th, 1991); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (February 1st, 1992; and Live in Tokyo, Japan (February 19th, 1992).

    Both super deluxe sets also contain a Blu-ray of Nirvana’s Netherlands concert featuring newly remastered audio and video in HD, while the vinyl edition adds a bonus 7-inch featuring “Endless, Nameless” as the A-side and “Even In His Youth”/”Aneurysm” as the B-side.

    Pre-orders are now ongoing through the band’s website. It’s worth noting that the 30th anniversary edition of Nevermind includes the album’s original artwork undoctored, which suggests the surviving members of Nirvana aren’t all too worried about Spencer Elden’s child exploitation lawsuit.

    See the artwork and tracklist below, followed by videos of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider speaking with Consequence about the lasting impact of Nevermind on its 30th anniversary.

    Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition Artwork:

    Nirvana Nevermind 30th anniversary

    Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

    CD 1 – Nevermind (Original Album Remastered)
    01. Smells Like Teen Spirit
    02. In Bloom
    03. Come As You Are
    04. Breed
    05. Lithium
    06. Polly
    07. Territorial Pissings
    08. Drain You
    09. Lounge Act
    10. Stay Away
    11. On A Plain
    12. Something In The Way

    CD 2 – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)
    01. Drain You
    02. Aneurysm
    03. School
    04. Floyd The Barber
    05. Smells Like Teen Spirit
    06. About A Girl
    07. Polly
    08. Lithium
    09. Sliver
    10. Breed
    11. Come As You Are
    12. Been A Son
    13. Negative Creep
    14. On A Plain
    15. Blew
    16. Love Buzz
    17. Territorial Pissings

    CD 3 – Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O’Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)
    01. Drain You
    02. Aneurysm
    03. School
    04. Floyd The Barber
    05. Smells Like Teen Spirit
    06. About A Girl
    07. Polly
    08. Sliver
    09. Breed
    10. Come As You Are
    11. Lithium
    12. Territorial Pissings

    CD 4 – Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)
    01. Aneurysm
    02. Drain You
    03. School
    04. Sliver
    05. About A Girl
    06. Come As You Are
    07. Lithium
    08. Breed
    09. Polly
    10. Lounge Act
    11. In Bloom
    12. Love Buzz
    13. Smells Like Teen Spirit
    14. Feedback Jam
    15. Negative Creep
    16. On A Plain
    17. Blew

    CD 5 – Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)
    01. Negative Creep
    02. Been A Son
    03. On A Plain
    04. Blew
    05. Come As You Are
    06. Lithium
    07. Breed
    08. Sliver
    09. Drain You
    10. About A Girl
    11. School
    12. Aneurysm
    13. Love Buzz
    14. Polly
    15. Territorial Pissings
    16. Smells Like Teen Spirit

    Blu-ray – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)
    01. Drain You
    02. Aneurysm
    03. School
    04. Floyd The Barber
    05. Smells Like Teen Spirit
    06. About A Girl
    07. Polly
    08. Lithium
    09. Sliver
    10. Breed
    11. Come As You Are
    12. Been A Son
    13. Negative Creep
    14. On A Plain
    15. Blew
    16. Love Buzz
    17. Territorial Pissings

