Nirvana’s Nevermind Gets Deluxe Reissue for 30th Anniversary

This Friday (September 24th) marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind. To commemorate the occasion, Geffen/UMe have announced a deluxe reissue featuring a newly remastered version of the seminal album as well as a bevy of unreleased live recordings.

Set for release on November 12th, the Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition will be available in a variety of configurations, including as a 2xCD set, 1xLP set, and deluxe digital download. For all formats, Nevermind was remastered from its original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit.

The star of the show, however, is a 5xCD or 8xLP super deluxe edition, which boasts four complete live shows documenting the band’s historic ascension on the concert stage: Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (November 25th, 1991; Live in Del Mar, California (December 28th, 1991); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (February 1st, 1992; and Live in Tokyo, Japan (February 19th, 1992).

Advertisement

Both super deluxe sets also contain a Blu-ray of Nirvana’s Netherlands concert featuring newly remastered audio and video in HD, while the vinyl edition adds a bonus 7-inch featuring “Endless, Nameless” as the A-side and “Even In His Youth”/”Aneurysm” as the B-side.

Pre-orders are now ongoing through the band’s website. It’s worth noting that the 30th anniversary edition of Nevermind includes the album’s original artwork undoctored, which suggests the surviving members of Nirvana aren’t all too worried about Spencer Elden’s child exploitation lawsuit.

See the artwork and tracklist below, followed by videos of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider speaking with Consequence about the lasting impact of Nevermind on its 30th anniversary.

Advertisement

Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition Artwork:

Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

CD 1 – Nevermind (Original Album Remastered)

01. Smells Like Teen Spirit

02. In Bloom

03. Come As You Are

04. Breed

05. Lithium

06. Polly

07. Territorial Pissings

08. Drain You

09. Lounge Act

10. Stay Away

11. On A Plain

12. Something In The Way

CD 2 – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)

01. Drain You

02. Aneurysm

03. School

04. Floyd The Barber

05. Smells Like Teen Spirit

06. About A Girl

07. Polly

08. Lithium

09. Sliver

10. Breed

11. Come As You Are

12. Been A Son

13. Negative Creep

14. On A Plain

15. Blew

16. Love Buzz

17. Territorial Pissings

Advertisement

CD 3 – Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O’Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)

01. Drain You

02. Aneurysm

03. School

04. Floyd The Barber

05. Smells Like Teen Spirit

06. About A Girl

07. Polly

08. Sliver

09. Breed

10. Come As You Are

11. Lithium

12. Territorial Pissings

CD 4 – Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)

01. Aneurysm

02. Drain You

03. School

04. Sliver

05. About A Girl

06. Come As You Are

07. Lithium

08. Breed

09. Polly

10. Lounge Act

11. In Bloom

12. Love Buzz

13. Smells Like Teen Spirit

14. Feedback Jam

15. Negative Creep

16. On A Plain

17. Blew

CD 5 – Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)

01. Negative Creep

02. Been A Son

03. On A Plain

04. Blew

05. Come As You Are

06. Lithium

07. Breed

08. Sliver

09. Drain You

10. About A Girl

11. School

12. Aneurysm

13. Love Buzz

14. Polly

15. Territorial Pissings

16. Smells Like Teen Spirit

Advertisement

Blu-ray – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)

01. Drain You

02. Aneurysm

03. School

04. Floyd The Barber

05. Smells Like Teen Spirit

06. About A Girl

07. Polly

08. Lithium

09. Sliver

10. Breed

11. Come As You Are

12. Been A Son

13. Negative Creep

14. On A Plain

15. Blew

16. Love Buzz

17. Territorial Pissings