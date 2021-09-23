Nirvana’s Nevermind Gets Deluxe Reissue for 30th Anniversary

This Friday (September 24th) marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind. To commemorate the occasion, Geffen/UMe have announced a deluxe reissue featuring a newly remastered version of the seminal album as well as a bevy of unreleased live recordings.
Set for release on November 12th, the Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition will be available in a variety of configurations, including as a 2xCD set, 1xLP set, and deluxe digital download. For all formats, Nevermind was remastered from its original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit.
The star of the show, however, is a 5xCD or 8xLP super deluxe edition, which boasts four complete live shows documenting the band’s historic ascension on the concert stage: Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (November 25th, 1991; Live in Del Mar, California (December 28th, 1991); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (February 1st, 1992; and Live in Tokyo, Japan (February 19th, 1992).
Both super deluxe sets also contain a Blu-ray of Nirvana’s Netherlands concert featuring newly remastered audio and video in HD, while the vinyl edition adds a bonus 7-inch featuring “Endless, Nameless” as the A-side and “Even In His Youth”/”Aneurysm” as the B-side.
Pre-orders are now ongoing through the band’s website. It’s worth noting that the 30th anniversary edition of Nevermind includes the album’s original artwork undoctored, which suggests the surviving members of Nirvana aren’t all too worried about Spencer Elden’s child exploitation lawsuit.
See the artwork and tracklist below, followed by videos of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider speaking with Consequence about the lasting impact of Nevermind on its 30th anniversary.
Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition Artwork:
Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:
CD 1 – Nevermind (Original Album Remastered)
01. Smells Like Teen Spirit
02. In Bloom
03. Come As You Are
04. Breed
05. Lithium
06. Polly
07. Territorial Pissings
08. Drain You
09. Lounge Act
10. Stay Away
11. On A Plain
12. Something In The Way
CD 2 – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)
01. Drain You
02. Aneurysm
03. School
04. Floyd The Barber
05. Smells Like Teen Spirit
06. About A Girl
07. Polly
08. Lithium
09. Sliver
10. Breed
11. Come As You Are
12. Been A Son
13. Negative Creep
14. On A Plain
15. Blew
16. Love Buzz
17. Territorial Pissings
CD 3 – Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O’Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)
01. Drain You
02. Aneurysm
03. School
04. Floyd The Barber
05. Smells Like Teen Spirit
06. About A Girl
07. Polly
08. Sliver
09. Breed
10. Come As You Are
11. Lithium
12. Territorial Pissings
CD 4 – Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)
01. Aneurysm
02. Drain You
03. School
04. Sliver
05. About A Girl
06. Come As You Are
07. Lithium
08. Breed
09. Polly
10. Lounge Act
11. In Bloom
12. Love Buzz
13. Smells Like Teen Spirit
14. Feedback Jam
15. Negative Creep
16. On A Plain
17. Blew
CD 5 – Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)
01. Negative Creep
02. Been A Son
03. On A Plain
04. Blew
05. Come As You Are
06. Lithium
07. Breed
08. Sliver
09. Drain You
10. About A Girl
11. School
12. Aneurysm
13. Love Buzz
14. Polly
15. Territorial Pissings
16. Smells Like Teen Spirit
Blu-ray – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)
01. Drain You
02. Aneurysm
03. School
04. Floyd The Barber
05. Smells Like Teen Spirit
06. About A Girl
07. Polly
08. Lithium
09. Sliver
10. Breed
11. Come As You Are
12. Been A Son
13. Negative Creep
14. On A Plain
15. Blew
16. Love Buzz
17. Territorial Pissings