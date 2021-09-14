R.I.P. Norm Macdonald, Beloved Comedian Dead at 61

Norm Macdonald, the beloved comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member, has died at the age of 61 following a nine-year private battle with cancer.

“He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic,” Macdonald’s friend and producing partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra said in a statement announcing his death (via Deadline). “He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Born October 17th in Quebec City, the deadpan icon got his start doing standup around his native Canada. His first job in Hollywood was as a writer for Roseanne, for which he wrote during the sitcoms fifth season between 1992 and 1993. Simultaneously, he wrote for the short-lived The Dennis Miller Show.

He left the sitcom world when he was hired as a Saturday Night Live cast member in 1993. Known for his impressions of Quentin Tarantino, Burt Reynolds, and others, Macdonald’s true mark on SNL came as a sixth anchor for Weekend Update. He chaired that post for three and a half seasons between 1994 and 1998. That half season came after pressure from NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer; the exec was a close personal friend of O.J. Simpson, who was a constant punchline for Macdonald’s Weekend Update stories. Thought Ohlmeyer initially told SNL head Lorne Michaels not to let his relationship with Simpson impact the program, three years of Macdonald implying the accused murderer was guilty apparently pushed the brass too far.

Despite being replaced by Colin Quinn, Macdonald remained an SNL cast member through early 1998. Still, animosity between the comedian and NBC remained, as the network refused to air ads for Macdonald’s movie Dirty Work. Co-written and starring Macdonald, the film was directed by Bob Saget, the film performed dismally at the box office, but went on to become a cult classic for comedy fans.

Macdonald’s first movie role actually came in 1995 when he played Adam Sandler’s drunken buddy frank in Billy Madison. In 2000, he starred alongside Dave Chappelle and Danny DeVito in the critical and commercial flop Screwed; like Dirty Work, that movie has earned someone of a cult following, as well. While his live-action appearances never amounted to much cinematic gold, Macdonald had a relatively successful career as a voice actor, giving voice to Lucky the dog in the Dr. Dolittle franchise, and appearing in films like 2006’s Farce of the Penguins and 2019’s Klaus.

