As news of the death of actor and comedian Norm Macdonald at 61 years old reverberates throughout Hollywood, countless tributes have poured in from fellow comedians and actors.

“Every one of us loved Norm,” remembered Macdonald’s Saturday Night Live castmate Adam Sandler. “Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal.”

“I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald,” said Conan O’Brien. “Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today.”

Jimmy Kimmel added, “Norm didn’t just make us laugh, he made us laugh hard. Rest well, you crazy bastard.”

“He was one of our most precious gems,” chimed in Jim Carrey. “An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him.”

Frequent SNL host Steve Martin described Macdonald as “one of a kind.”

“Norm, I didn’t just like you. I loved you,” said Rob Schneider, another SNL alum from the same era. “You didn’t just make me laugh. You made me cry with laughter. I’m still crying today. But when I think of you, my tears will run down my face with all the memories of all the laughter and all the joys that you brought to all of us.”

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen remembered studying Macdonald’s style closely. “I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting,” he revealed. “I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP.”

Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal. pic.twitter.com/2Pftw28uPc — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 14, 2021

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021

Norm didn't just make us laugh, he made us laugh hard. Rest well, you crazy bastard. Advertisement — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 14, 2021

My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 14, 2021

We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind. https://t.co/0sXoCLEtuG — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 14, 2021

Oh wow. This is terrible news. I didn’t always get along with Norm, he’d been outright cruel to me at times. But when I saw him at the last SNL reunion he was full of smiles for me & even an apology! I was stunned by that & appreciated it deeply. He was such a huge talent. 🙁 https://t.co/1PhAKRXc63 — Julia Sweeney (@JIsbackintown) September 14, 2021

No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021

Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time Advertisement — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 14, 2021

Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021

Truly one of the funniest moments on TV. That was awesome, Norm ruled https://t.co/ZqmwyCpGtY — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 14, 2021

NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening. Advertisement Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious. https://t.co/loW3QsEjgW — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 14, 2021

Of the many addictive rabbit holes you can disappear down on the internet, the most pleasurable is 'Norm MacDonald chat show appearances'. Thanks for all the laughs Norm, very sorry to see you go. https://t.co/ahxZNRdJEw Advertisement — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 14, 2021

Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality. 💔 https://t.co/UfeNoEUlUv — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 14, 2021

This photo was taken after I was a guest on Norm's show. At dinner the laughs just continued nonstop. He will be missed. RIP Norm Macdonald pic.twitter.com/DToJCUBdU2 — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) September 14, 2021

I will miss you forever!@normmacdonald pic.twitter.com/guVNMZpyzM Advertisement — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) September 14, 2021

I’ve got so many laughs in my life by just repeating Norm MacDonald jokes. One of the funniest to ever do it – RIP to a king — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 14, 2021

