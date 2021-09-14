Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Norm Macdonald Tributes: Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, & More Honor Comedian

Jim Carrey, Steve Martin, and Jon Stewart also remember the late comedian

norm macdonald dies comedians react tweets
Norm Macdonald, photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Comedy Central
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 14, 2021 | 4:59pm ET

    As news of the death of actor and comedian Norm Macdonald at 61 years old reverberates throughout Hollywood, countless tributes have poured in from fellow comedians and actors.

    “Every one of us loved Norm,” remembered Macdonald’s Saturday Night Live castmate Adam Sandler. “Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal.”

    “I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald,” said Conan O’Brien. “Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Jimmy Kimmel added, “Norm didn’t just make us laugh, he made us laugh hard. Rest well, you crazy bastard.”

    “He was one of our most precious gems,” chimed in Jim Carrey. “An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him.”

    Norm Macdonald
     Editor's Pick
    R.I.P. Norm Macdonald, Beloved Comedian Dead at 61

    Frequent SNL host Steve Martin described Macdonald as “one of a kind.”

    “Norm, I didn’t just like you. I loved you,” said Rob Schneider, another SNL alum from the same era. “You didn’t just make me laugh. You made me cry with laughter. I’m still crying today. But when I think of you, my tears will run down my face with all the memories of all the laughter and all the joys that you brought to all of us.”

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, Seth Rogen remembered studying Macdonald’s style closely. “I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting,” he revealed. “I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP.”

    Find more tributes below.

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

foo fighters insane prog-rock record choose life interview next album record

Foo Fighters Tease "Insane Prog-Rock Record"

September 14, 2021

Alanis Morissette Jagged documentary HBO comments premiere statement unapproved Alanis Morissette, photo by Philip Cosores

Alanis Morissette Blasts HBO Documentary Jagged About Her Life

September 14, 2021

jarvis cocker wes anderson french dispatch companion album Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top

Jarvis Cocker Announces Companion Album to Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch

September 14, 2021

grimes met gala sword guns dune fermented c claire de lune elon musk

Grimes' Met Gala Sword Was Made Out of Fermented (?) Guns and Inspired by Dune

September 14, 2021

 

Norm Macdonald

R.I.P. Norm Macdonald, Beloved Comedian Dead at 61

and September 14, 2021

St Vincent Nowhere Inn song stream Carrie Brownstein mockumentary score movie film soundtrack music video St. Vincent, photo via YouTube

St. Vincent Shares New Song "The Nowhere Inn" From Upcoming Mockumentary: Stream

September 14, 2021

Mike Patton

Mike Patton Pulls Out of Faith No More and Mr. Bungle Tour Dates Due to Mental Health Issues

September 14, 2021

Mastodon and Opeth 2021 tour

Mastodon and Opeth Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2021 US Tour

September 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Norm Macdonald Tributes: Adam Sandler, Conan O'Brien, & More Honor Comedian

Menu Shop Search Sale