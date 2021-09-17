Menu
Open Mike Eagle Taps Armand Hammer for New Single “Burner Account”: Stream

They're also mounting a West Coast tour

open mike eagle burner account armand hammer new single stream
Open Mike Eagle, photo by R.Gardiner
September 17, 2021 | 4:46pm ET

    Open Mike Eagle has released his new single “Burner Account” featuring a guest assist from Armand Hammer. Stream it below.

    The track marks the Chicago-turned-Los Angeles MC’s first release since his 2020 full-length Anime, Trauma and Divorce as well as Season 2 of his podcast What Had Happened Was.

    “Some dirty soul music I made with the brilliant brothers I’m about to go on this tour with produced by the mad genius Quelle Chris,” Open Mike Eagle said in a statement about the song, before promising there’s much more on the way. “This is from a new project I’m working on. I’m also writing on a TV show I can’t reveal the name of yet and taping new seasons of both of my podcasts so there’s a lot of cooking happening. This is the first taste.”

    The rapper will join the New York-based hip-hop group for a slate of six West Coast dates throughout the rest of the month, including stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle. Check out the full schedule below, and get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    In March, Open Mike Eagle contributed single “Gold Gloves” to Mello Music Group’s Bushido compilation album, and two months prior paid tribute to the late MF DOOM with a freestyle titled “For DOOM.”

    Meanwhile, this spring Armand Hammer unveiled Haram, their collaborative album with The Alchemist featuring the likes of Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris, and KAYANA.

    Open Mike Eagle 2021 Tour Dates (with Armand Hammer)
    09/18 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
    09/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex
    09/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    09/22 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival
    09/23 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    09/24 — Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

