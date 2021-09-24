Menu
Orla Gartland on the Internet’s Abundance of Bad Advice and the Brilliance of St. Vincent

The Irish artist dissects Woman on the Internet, her chart-topping debut album

orla gartland kyle meredith with woman on the internet
Kyle Meredith With Orla Gartland, photo by Karina Barberis
September 24, 2021 | 12:30pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Orla Gartland enters the chat with Kyle Meredith to talk about Woman on the Internet, her recently released debut album.

    The Irish songwriter discusses the reckoning and sense of self that takes center stage across the LP, rarely taking her own advice, and the abundance of bad advice across the web. Gartland also dives into her appreciation of St. Vincent’s Strange Mercy and how it influenced her new record, plus what it was like to see this debut album land in the top ten in both the UK and Ireland.

    Listen to this new episode of Kyle Meredith With via the embed above, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below.

    Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you listen to your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for information on all our series.

