Orla Gartland on the Internet’s Abundance of Bad Advice and the Brilliance of St. Vincent

Orla Gartland enters the chat with Kyle Meredith to talk about Woman on the Internet, her recently released debut album.

The Irish songwriter discusses the reckoning and sense of self that takes center stage across the LP, rarely taking her own advice, and the abundance of bad advice across the web. Gartland also dives into her appreciation of St. Vincent’s Strange Mercy and how it influenced her new record, plus what it was like to see this debut album land in the top ten in both the UK and Ireland.

