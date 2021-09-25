Ozark Season 4 Teaser Debuts Ahead of 2022 Premiere: Watch

Netflix shared the first look at Ozark season four during its global fan event TUDUM on Saturday.

The critically acclaimed crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will conclude with an expanded 14-episode fourth season airing in 2022. Today’s teaser clip is of the first scene from season four, which picks up in the immediate aftermath of the show’s bloody season three finale. Watch it below.

Alongside Bateman and Linney, Ozark stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, and Jordana Spiro. Killer Mike is among the new cast additions for season four.

Advertisement

Related Video

Since premiering in 2017, Ozark has amassed 32 Emmy nominations, with Bateman winning Best Director and Garner twice claiming Best Supporting Actress. The most recent season, which premiered in March 2020, averaged 8.7 million viewers over its first 10 days. Production on season four was delayed due to the pandemic.