Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister Duet on New Version of “Hellraiser”: Stream

Ozzy Osbourne has shared a new version of “Hellraiser” featuring a duet with late Motörhead legend Lemmy Kilmister. The track will be included on the upcoming expanded 30th anniversary reissue of Ozzy’s No More Tears album, due out this Friday (September 17th).

“Hellraiser” was one of four songs co-written by Ozzy and Lemmy for No More Tears (as well as “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” “Desire,” and “I Don’t Want to Change the World”). Motörhead then recorded their own version of “Hellraiser” and released it as a single from their 1992 album, March ör Die.

The new version combines Lemmy’s 1992 vocal track with Ozzy’s vocals on the original No More Tears track, bringing the two iconic voices together on one recording. As Ozzy explained, the new duet was intended as a tribute to his good friend, who passed away in 2015.

“I hope everyone enjoys the song,” Osbourne said in a press release. “This is just a small way to honor my friend Lemmy. Sharon and I talk a lot about how much we miss him.”

The expanded digital edition of No More Tears also features additional bonus tracks, demos, and era-specific live cuts. Double-LP vinyl versions (sans bonus tracks) will also be available, returning the vinyl edition to print as a stand-alone release for the first time since 1992.

No More Tears was a major high point in Osbourne’s career and the singer’s second album with guitarist Zakk Wylde. The LP yielded huge hits with the title track and the aforementioned ballad “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” catapulting No More Tears to a quadruple-platinum certification.

Pre-order the vinyl reissue of No More Tears via Ozzy’s online merch store or Amazon, with an exclusive yellow-and-red color variant available here.

Stream the “Hellraiser” duet with Lemmy and the original versions below or via various streaming services. The new version of “Hellraiser” is included on the expanded digital reissue of No More Tears, but not on the vinyl version.

