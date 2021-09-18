Menu
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Teaser Trailer Hints at Return to Origins: Watch

Latest installment of the horror series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on October 29th

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (Paramount+)
September 17, 2021 | 8:59pm ET

    Today, Paramount+ offered a first look at Blumhouse’s Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin and revealed the seventh installment of the horror franchise will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on October 29th. Watch the trailer below.

    The 30-second clip opens with a children’s choir singing a creepy-sounding song before offering a glimpse at an Amish-like community giving off cultish vibes, where it seems like a long-lost daughter has returned. It’s unclear what happens next, but there’s a car accident and pitchforks are raised, followed by a woman being dragged away against her will in a found footage style scene.

    Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is billed as “an unexpected reimagining” of the film series, but no official plot has been revealed as of yet. What we do know is that the movie stars Emily Bader (Charmed), Roland Buck III (Better Call Saul), Dan Lippert (Superstore), and Henry Ayers-Brown (The Blacklist).

    The script was penned by Christopher Landon, who wrote four of the sequels starting with Paranormal Activity 2 through the fifth installment, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. William Eubank (Underwater) directed the movie, which was co-produced by Jason Blum and original Paranormal Activity director Oren Peli. Landon, Steven Schneider, and Jenny Hinkey served as executive producers.

