Parquet Courts Share New Song “Black Widow Spider,” Announce 2022 Tour Dates

With their new album Sympathy for Life only a month away, Parquet Courts have offered a new preview with the song “Black Widow Spider.” The Brooklyn indie rockers have also expanded on their 2021-2022 tour, offering a host of new North American dates.
The latest single finds Andrew Savage singing from the perspective of someone experiencing devastating heartbreak. “I’m trying to forget about someone I love,” he croons, “I’m trying to leave a person behind.” This leads to a novel solution: death by poisonous arachnid. “Climb, climb, climb into me black widow spider,” he wails.
In a statement, he said, “I told [producer] Rodaidh McDonald that I wanted to find a sound that was equal parts Can, Canned Heat and This Heat. He was really into that and probably took some glee in having such a bizarre challenge.”
The song comes with a claymation music video directed by Shayne Ehman. It shows Gumby-esque figures performing the song, as well as an artist — you can tell because of the beret — tormented by visions of the person they lost. Check out Parquet Courts “Black Widow Spider” below.
Additionally, the band has greatly expanded the 2022 portion of their 2021-2022 North American tour. There are new stops in the south, midwest, Canada, and Europe, as well as a swing through California and multiple shows in New York. Peep the full itinerary after the jump. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
Sympathy for Life arrives October 22nd via Rough Trade Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, the band shared lead single “Walking at a Downtown Pace.”
Parquet Courts 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
09/22 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &
09/24 — Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival
09/26 — Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival
10/22 — Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival
10/29 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/30 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
10/31 — Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360
11/03 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
11/04 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
11/05 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
11/06 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
11/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/19 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
11/21 — Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Music Festival
02/27 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
02/28 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *
03/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *
03/03 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *
03/04 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *
03/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
03/07 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *
03/08 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *
03/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
03/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *
03/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *
03/13 — Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *
03/15 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
03/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
03/17 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
03/18 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *
03/31 — Boston, MA @ Royale #
04/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $
04/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
04/04 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
04/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore %
04/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
04/23 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
04/25 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/27 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
04/29 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
04/30 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/21 — Paris, FR @ La Trianon
05/22 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix
05/24 — Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck
05/25 — Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln
05/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
05/28 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
05/30 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/31 — Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix
06/01 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
06/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/08 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
06/09 — London, UK @ Brixton O2 Academy
06/11 — Dublin, IE @ Helix
06/12 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
06/13 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus
06/15 — Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland Ballroom
06/16 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
& = supporting Portugal. The Man
^ = w/ P.E.
! = w/ Public Practice
* = w/ Mdou Moctar
# = w/ Hailu Mergia
% = w/ Sun Ra Arkestra
$ = w/ Yu Su