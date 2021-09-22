Menu
Parquet Courts Share New Song “Black Widow Spider,” Announce 2022 Tour Dates

The new album Sympathy for Life drops October 22nd

Parquet Courts, photo by Pooneh Ghana
September 22, 2021 | 9:00am ET

    With their new album Sympathy for Life only a month away, Parquet Courts have offered a new preview with the song “Black Widow Spider.” The Brooklyn indie rockers have also expanded on their 2021-2022 tour, offering a host of new North American dates.

    The latest single finds Andrew Savage singing from the perspective of someone experiencing devastating heartbreak. “I’m trying to forget about someone I love,” he croons, “I’m trying to leave a person behind.” This leads to a novel solution: death by poisonous arachnid. “Climb, climb, climb into me black widow spider,” he wails.

    In a statement, he said, “I told [producer] Rodaidh McDonald that I wanted to find a sound that was equal parts Can, Canned Heat and This Heat. He was really into that and probably took some glee in having such a bizarre challenge.”

    Related Video

    The song comes with a claymation music video directed by Shayne Ehman. It shows Gumby-esque figures performing the song, as well as an artist — you can tell because of the beret — tormented by visions of the person they lost. Check out Parquet Courts “Black Widow Spider” below.

    Additionally, the band has greatly expanded the 2022 portion of their 2021-2022 North American tour. There are new stops in the south, midwest, Canada, and Europe, as well as a swing through California and multiple shows in New York. Peep the full itinerary after the jump. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

    Sympathy for Life arrives October 22nd via Rough Trade Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, the band shared lead single “Walking at a Downtown Pace.”

    Parquet Courts 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    09/22 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &
    09/24 — Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival
    09/26 — Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival
    10/22 — Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival
    10/29 — Richmond, VA @ The National
    10/30 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    10/31 — Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360
    11/03 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    11/04 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    11/05 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
    11/06 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
    11/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    11/19 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
    11/21 — Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Music Festival
    02/27 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
    02/28 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *
    03/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *
    03/03 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *
    03/04 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *
    03/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
    03/07 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *
    03/08 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *
    03/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
    03/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *
    03/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *
    03/13 — Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *
    03/15 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    03/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    03/17 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
    03/18 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *
    03/31 — Boston, MA @ Royale #
    04/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $
    04/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
    04/04 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
    04/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore %
    04/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
    04/23 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
    04/25 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    04/27 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    04/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
    04/29 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
    04/30 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    05/21 — Paris, FR @ La Trianon
    05/22 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix
    05/24 — Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck
    05/25 — Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln
    05/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
    05/28 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
    05/30 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    05/31 — Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix
    06/01 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
    06/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/08 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    06/09 — London, UK @ Brixton O2 Academy
    06/11 — Dublin, IE @ Helix
    06/12 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    06/13 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus
    06/15 — Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland Ballroom
    06/16 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

    & = supporting Portugal. The Man
    ^ = w/ P.E.
    ! = w/ Public Practice
    * = w/ Mdou Moctar
    # = w/ Hailu Mergia
    % = w/ Sun Ra Arkestra
    $ = w/ Yu Su

