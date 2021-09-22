Parquet Courts Share New Song “Black Widow Spider,” Announce 2022 Tour Dates

With their new album Sympathy for Life only a month away, Parquet Courts have offered a new preview with the song “Black Widow Spider.” The Brooklyn indie rockers have also expanded on their 2021-2022 tour, offering a host of new North American dates.

The latest single finds Andrew Savage singing from the perspective of someone experiencing devastating heartbreak. “I’m trying to forget about someone I love,” he croons, “I’m trying to leave a person behind.” This leads to a novel solution: death by poisonous arachnid. “Climb, climb, climb into me black widow spider,” he wails.

In a statement, he said, “I told [producer] Rodaidh McDonald that I wanted to find a sound that was equal parts Can, Canned Heat and This Heat. He was really into that and probably took some glee in having such a bizarre challenge.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The song comes with a claymation music video directed by Shayne Ehman. It shows Gumby-esque figures performing the song, as well as an artist — you can tell because of the beret — tormented by visions of the person they lost. Check out Parquet Courts “Black Widow Spider” below.

Additionally, the band has greatly expanded the 2022 portion of their 2021-2022 North American tour. There are new stops in the south, midwest, Canada, and Europe, as well as a swing through California and multiple shows in New York. Peep the full itinerary after the jump. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Sympathy for Life arrives October 22nd via Rough Trade Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, the band shared lead single “Walking at a Downtown Pace.”

Advertisement

Parquet Courts 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

09/22 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

09/24 — Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival

09/26 — Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

10/22 — Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

10/29 — Richmond, VA @ The National

10/30 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

10/31 — Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360

11/03 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/04 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

11/05 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

11/06 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

11/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/19 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

11/21 — Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Music Festival

02/27 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

02/28 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

03/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

03/03 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

03/04 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

03/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

03/07 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

03/08 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

03/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

03/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

03/12 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

03/13 — Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *

03/15 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

03/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

03/17 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

03/18 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

03/31 — Boston, MA @ Royale #

04/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

04/02 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

04/04 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

04/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore %

04/22 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

04/23 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

04/25 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/27 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

04/29 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

04/30 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/21 — Paris, FR @ La Trianon

05/22 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix

05/24 — Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

05/25 — Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln

05/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

05/28 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

05/30 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/31 — Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix

06/01 — Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

06/03 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/08 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk

06/09 — London, UK @ Brixton O2 Academy

06/11 — Dublin, IE @ Helix

06/12 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

06/13 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus

06/15 — Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland Ballroom

06/16 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

& = supporting Portugal. The Man

^ = w/ P.E.

! = w/ Public Practice

* = w/ Mdou Moctar

# = w/ Hailu Mergia

% = w/ Sun Ra Arkestra

$ = w/ Yu Su

Advertisement