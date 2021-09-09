Menu
Patton Oswalt Cancels Shows in Florida and Utah Because Venues Won’t Enforce COVID-19 Policies

"I have an ego, but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy"

patton oswalt cancels tour dates covid-19 venues florida utah
Patton Oswalt, photo by Philip Cosores
September 9, 2021 | 11:51am ET

    Patton Oswalt has “some good news and some bad news,” as he explained in a new video posted to Instagram. On the plus side, he’s announced strict COVID-19 requirements for his upcoming standup comedy tour so that all ticket buyers feel safe, but unfortunately, four venues in Florida and one in Salt Lake City, Utah are refusing to comply. For that reason, he’s had to cancel all five tour stops.

    Oswalt is asking for proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours — or, where venue requirements are more strict, 48 hours — of entry. He cited rising case numbers as the reason, and said, “I have an ego, but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy.”

    In his accompanying statement, he explained,

    “Ugh. I did EVERYTHING I could to prevent this. But my 2022 show in SLC and my 4 shows in Florida in December have been canceled. Hopefully I will rebook them in the future. Every other venue on the tour — even the Texas ones — were cool about requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. I’m really bummed about this. SLC is an eerily beautiful city where the sun refracts through the mountains and gives everything this otherworldly glow. And Florida — well, I love Florida. We’ve been best of frenemies since the mid-90s. We were probably gonna add shows in Orlando and Clearwater. Oh well. Someday I’ll get my pic taken beside the Travis McGee plaque at slip F-18 in Ft. Lauderdale. Stay safe everyone.”

    Related Video

    Check out the video and accompanying statement below.If you’re the kind of person who likes Patton Oswalt and knowing everyone around you doesn’t have COVID-19, tickets for the tour are available through Ticketmaster or on the  secondary market here. Earlier this year, Oswalt lent his voice to the adult animated fantasy The Spine of Night.

    Stay safe and mask up. Better yet, grab a face covering from Consequence Shop, where we are donating 50% of net proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic.

