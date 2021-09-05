Paul Stanley Seen Without Mask Days After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Just days after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19, KISS singer-guitarist Paul Stanley was spotted walking inside of a Los Angeles hotel without a face mask.

The Daily Mail published photographs of a maskless Stanley entering Sunset Marquis Hotel on Tuesday — five days after he announced his positive diagnosis. Aside from the fact that California has imposed a mask mandate, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health says that COVID-positive individuals should self-isolate for a minimum of ten days.

The following day, Stanley took to Twitter to say he was “staying clear of people for a few more days.” He added, “Do I think my ‘freedom’ ever includes jeopardizing other people’s health?… No, I don’t.”

Stanley’s KISS bandmate, Gene Simmons, has also tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the band has postponed seven tour dates. They hope to return to the road starting September 9th in Irvine, CA.

