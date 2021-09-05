Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Paul Stanley Seen Without Mask Days After Testing Positive for COVID-19

KISS postponed seven tour dates as a result of Stanley's and Gene Simmons' positive COVID-19 diagnoses

Paul Stanley
Paul Stanley, photo via Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 4, 2021 | 10:14pm ET

    Just days after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19, KISS singer-guitarist Paul Stanley was spotted walking inside of a Los Angeles hotel without a face mask.

    The Daily Mail published photographs of a maskless Stanley entering Sunset Marquis Hotel on Tuesday — five days after he announced his positive diagnosis. Aside from the fact that California has imposed a mask mandate, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health says that COVID-positive individuals should self-isolate for a minimum of ten days.

    The following day, Stanley took to Twitter to say he was “staying clear of people for a few more days.” He added, “Do I think my ‘freedom’ ever includes jeopardizing other people’s health?… No, I don’t.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Stanley’s KISS bandmate, Gene Simmons, has also tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the band has postponed seven tour dates. They hope to return to the road starting September 9th in Irvine, CA.

    Stay safe and mask up. Better yet, grab a face covering from Consequence Shop, where we are donating 50% of net proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Latest Stories

Vince Neil fat burning

Vince Neil Undergoes Fat Burning Treatment Ahead of Mötley Crüe's Tour

September 3, 2021

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantllin odd interview

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Believes He's Had COVID Three Times, Freestyle Raps During Bizarre Interview

September 3, 2021

System of a Down Toxicity anniversary

20 Years Ago, System of a Down Released the Metal Masterpiece Toxicity

September 3, 2021

iron maiden senjutsu stream

Iron Maiden Release New Album Senjutsu: Stream

September 3, 2021

 

motorhead everything louder forever box set

New Motörhead Box Set Collects the Band's "Loudest Songs"

September 2, 2021

turnstile poop moshpit

Mosher Poops in the Pit at Turnstile Concert

September 2, 2021

slayer metal blade reissues vinyl

Slayer Announce Reissues of Metal Blade Catalog, Including Show No Mercy and Hell Awaits

September 1, 2021

portrayal of guilt new album run for cover records

Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album, Unveil New Song "Possession": Stream

September 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paul Stanley Seen Without Mask Days After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Menu Shop Search Sale