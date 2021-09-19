Menu
Pearl Jam Adds Josh Klinghoffer as Touring Guitarist

The former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist joined Pearl Jam for their first performance in three years at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park

Eddie Vedder Josh Klinghoffer
Eddie Vedder with Josh Klinghoffer, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Image
September 19, 2021

    Pearl Jam took the stage at Asbury Park, NJ’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival on Saturday night for their first concert in three years. The Seattle rock legends came armed with a newly expanded lineup, as former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer accompanied the band for the entirety of their 20-song headlining set. Reached for comment, a representative for Pearl Jam confirmed Klinghoffer’s addition as the band’s touring guitarist.

    During their headlining set, Pearl Jam performed several songs from their latest album, Gigaton, live for the first time. They also paid tribute to Charlie Watts by interpolating The Rolling Stones’ “Waiting on a Friend” into “Wishlist”; covered Bruce Springsteen’s “My City Ruins”; and brought out Lenny Kaye for their closing performance of “Rockin’ in the Free World.” Watch fan-captured footage of the concert and see the full setlist below.

    After a 10-year-run with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Klinghoffer was dismissed by the band in December 2019 in favor of former guitarist John Frusciante. Klinghoffer has said he holds no ill will towards his former bandmates, calling the decision a “pretty simple” one.

    Next weekend, Klinghoffer will join Pearl Jam for a pair of performances at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Music Festival in Dana Point, CA.

    Setlist:
    Dance of the Clairvoyants
    Quick Escape (Live debut)
    Seven O’Clock (Live debut)
    Corduroy
    Present Tense
    Never Destination (Live debut)
    Even Flow
    Wishlist (with “Waiting on a Friend” by the Rolling Stones tag in memory of Charlie Watts)
    Superblood Wolfmoon (Live debut)
    Red Mosquito (with Danny Clinch)
    Daughter (with “W.M.A.” tag)
    Take the Long Way (Live debut)
    Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
    Given to Fly
    State of Love and Trust
    Better Man (With “People Have the Power” tag)
    Porch

    Encore:
    My City of Ruins (Bruce Springsteen cover) (with Alexander Simone, Michelle Rushing, Joshua Rivers, and Jason Rogers)
    Alive
    Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young cover) (with Lenny Kaye)

