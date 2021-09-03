Pell Drops New Mixtape Floating While Dreaming II: Stream

Pell has released his new mixtape, Floating While Dreaming II. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The 11-track collection serves as a sequel to the first volume of the same name released back in 2014. It features a host of guest features by everyone from Tonina Saputo (opener “Waves”) and Sylvie Grace (“RingRingRing”) to Austin Marc (“You’re Not Who You Were”) and Young Lyxx and Big Gigantic (“Easy”).

“Ever since I dropped the first one, I wanted to make a second one,” the rising New Orleans-based rapper recently revealed in an interview with Melodic Magazine. “I kind of got in my head about the name holding too much weight, and now I think I’m finally at a place where all of my music is channeling the energy of the first music, and it’s okay to admit how important that album is.”

Advertisement

Related Video

He continued: “After I made the first album, I felt pressure to change things up on each album… but the more I started doing that the more I realized I wanted to get back to this sound that felt comfortable to me more so than stray away from what I had already done.”

The rapper first announced the mixtape with the Dave B-assisted lead single “Flight.” Stream Floating While Dreaming II and check out the LP’s watery cover art and tracklist after the jump.

Back in February, Pell announced the formation of NOLA hip-hop collective GLBL WRMNG with the release of single “504.” Two days before the group dropped their debut album, glbl wrmng vol. 1, he shared the inception of “What is Love,” the collective’s collab with Tank and the Bangas’ Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph as part of Consequence’s Origins series.

Advertisement

Floating While Dreaming II Artwork:

Advertisement

Floating While Dreaming II Tracklist:

01. Waves (feat. Tonina Saputo)

02. Flight (feat. Dave B.)

03. Tew Much

04. RingRingRing (feat. Sylvie Grace)

05. Easy (feat. Young Lyxx and Big Gigantic)

06. Swim Fan

07. Wlkn Twrds D Fye (feat. Appleby)

08. You’re Not Who You Were (feat. Austin Marc)

09. Friction (feat. Braxton Cook)

10. Silly Phone (feat. Malik Ninety Five)

11. So Cold (feat. PJ Morton, The WRLDFMS Tony Williams)