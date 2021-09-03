Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pell Drops New Mixtape Floating While Dreaming II: Stream

The 11-track collection includes features by Tonina Saputo, Sylvie Grace, Austin Marc, and more

pell floating while dreaming ii new mixtape stream
Pell, photo by Tyler Roi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 3, 2021 | 5:28pm ET

    Pell has released his new mixtape, Floating While Dreaming II. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    The 11-track collection serves as a sequel to the first volume of the same name released back in 2014. It features a host of guest features by everyone from Tonina Saputo (opener “Waves”) and Sylvie Grace (“RingRingRing”) to Austin Marc (“You’re Not Who You Were”) and Young Lyxx and Big Gigantic (“Easy”).

    “Ever since I dropped the first one, I wanted to make a second one,” the rising New Orleans-based rapper recently revealed in an interview with Melodic Magazine. “I kind of got in my head about the name holding too much weight, and now I think I’m finally at a place where all of my music is channeling the energy of the first music, and it’s okay to admit how important that album is.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He continued: “After I made the first album, I felt pressure to change things up on each album… but the more I started doing that the more I realized I wanted to get back to this sound that felt comfortable to me more so than stray away from what I had already done.”

    The rapper first announced the mixtape with the Dave B-assisted lead single “Flight.” Stream Floating While Dreaming II and check out the LP’s watery cover art and tracklist after the jump.

    pell glbl wrmng what is love new track origins
     Editor's Pick
    Pell Shares the Origins of GLBL WRMNG’s New Song “What Is Love”: Stream

    Back in February, Pell announced the formation of NOLA hip-hop collective GLBL WRMNG with the release of single “504.” Two days before the group dropped their debut album, glbl wrmng vol. 1, he shared the inception of “What is Love,” the collective’s collab with Tank and the Bangas’ Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph as part of Consequence’s Origins series.

    Advertisement

    Floating While Dreaming II Artwork:

    pell floating while dreaming ii cover artwork new mixtape stream

    Advertisement

    Floating While Dreaming II Tracklist:
    01. Waves (feat. Tonina Saputo)
    02. Flight (feat. Dave B.)
    03. Tew Much
    04. RingRingRing (feat. Sylvie Grace)
    05. Easy (feat. Young Lyxx and Big Gigantic)
    06. Swim Fan
    07. Wlkn Twrds D Fye (feat. Appleby)
    08. You’re Not Who You Were (feat. Austin Marc)
    09. Friction (feat. Braxton Cook)
    10. Silly Phone (feat. Malik Ninety Five)
    11. So Cold (feat. PJ Morton, The WRLDFMS Tony Williams)

Latest Stories

Blu Announces New Album The Color Blu(e), Shares "People Call Me Blu(e)": Stream

September 3, 2021

strand of oaks somewhere in chicago stream new singlee

Strand of Oaks Honors John Prine on New Single "Somewhere in Chicago": Stream

September 3, 2021

duckwrth sg8* new ep stream super good listen

Duckwrth Drops New EP SG8*: Stream

September 3, 2021

bobby shmurda no time for sleep new freestyle video stream

Bobby Shmurda Has "No Time for Sleep" in New Freestyle: Stream

September 3, 2021

 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack album

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Soundtrack Features 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak, and EarthGang: Stream

September 3, 2021

drake certified lover boy new album stream

Drake Drops New Album Certified Lover Boy: Stream

September 3, 2021

lady gaga dawn of chromatica the remix album stream

Lady Gaga Releases Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album: Stream

September 3, 2021

iron maiden senjutsu stream

Iron Maiden Release New Album Senjutsu: Stream

September 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pell Drops New Mixtape Floating While Dreaming II: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale