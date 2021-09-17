Peter Dante Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Neighbor

Peter Dante, the actor and comedian known for his roles in Adam Sandler films like The Waterboy, Big Daddy, and Mr. Deeds, has been arrested and charged with a felony for making criminal threats against his neighbor.

TMZ reports that Dante confronted his neighbor over loud construction noise, and allegedly threatened to kill the man and his family.

Dante was taken into custody Wednesday, September 15th, but has since posted bail. He is due back in court on January 12th, 2022.

Dante has appeared in a number of Sandler’s films over the last two decades, including playing the quarterback Gee Grenouille in The Waterboy; Tommy Grayton in Big Daddy; and Officer Peter Dante in Grown Ups 2. He also appeared in the 2006 stoner comedy Grandma’s Boy playing Dante, the marijuana dealer.