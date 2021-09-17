Phil Collins Says Genesis Won’t Exist Past 2021

Next week, Genesis will hit the road together for the first time in 14 years. While the name of the “The Last Domino? Tour,” suggests the possibility for more shows beyond 2021, Phil Collins has now confirmed that once the band wraps up their North American leg in mid-December, that’ll be it.

In the latest issue of Mojo, Collins advised fans that this will be their final chance to see Genesis in concert. “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me,” he said adamantly. When the interviewer asked if that meant the question mark would be removed from the tour title and the shows would end before 2022, Collins replied, “Yes. The question mark was Tony Banks’ idea.”

By the sound of it, the rest of the band could be persuaded to go either way. “I think it depends a little bit how it goes,” Banks told Mojo. “How Phil stands up to it all. How the audience receive it, and how we all feel about it, really.”

No doubt the biggest factor that’s impacting the lives of Genesis’ members are the inevitabilities of old age. After their last reunion tour, Collins suffered extensive nerve damage that left him no longer able to drum at the pace he needed to. It’s likely hard for him to return to the stage in different ways than he expected to, even if there’s some pride in knowing that not everyone can keep up with his iconic drum fills (although should you want to try, we’ve got some especially helpful step-by-step tips.)

Genesis had intended to launch their reunion tour in Fall 2020, but due to the pandemic they were forced to postpone those dates by nearly a year. Former Genesis members Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett are not participating on the trek, and instead are replaced by the band’s longtime touring guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer and Collins’ 20-year-old son Nic, who’s filling in for his father behind the drum kit.

Tickets to Genesis’ “The Last Domino Tour” can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Genesis 2021 Tour Dates:

09/15 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

09/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

09/18 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena

09/20 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

09/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

09/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

09/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

09/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

09/27 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

09/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

09/30 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/01 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/03- Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

10/04 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

10/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/10 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden