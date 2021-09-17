Menu
Phil Collins Says Genesis Won’t Exist Past 2021

"This English and American tour, that will be enough for me"

Genesis tour 2021 breaking up reunion live video concert tickets quote mojo interview, photo by Martin Griffin
Genesis 2021, photo by Martin Griffin
September 17, 2021 | 3:46pm ET

    Next week, Genesis will hit the road together for the first time in 14 years. While the name of the “The Last Domino? Tour,” suggests the possibility for more shows beyond 2021, Phil Collins has now confirmed that once the band wraps up their North American leg in mid-December, that’ll be it.

    In the latest issue of Mojo, Collins advised fans that this will be their final chance to see Genesis in concert. “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me,” he said adamantly. When the interviewer asked if that meant the question mark would be removed from the tour title and the shows would end before 2022, Collins replied, “Yes. The question mark was Tony Banks’ idea.”

    By the sound of it, the rest of the band could be persuaded to go either way. “I think it depends a little bit how it goes,” Banks told Mojo. “How Phil stands up to it all. How the audience receive it, and how we all feel about it, really.”

    Related Video

    No doubt the biggest factor that’s impacting the lives of Genesis’ members are the inevitabilities of old age. After their last reunion tour, Collins suffered extensive nerve damage that left him no longer able to drum at the pace he needed to. It’s likely hard for him to return to the stage in different ways than he expected to, even if there’s some pride in knowing that not everyone can keep up with his iconic drum fills (although should you want to try, we’ve got some especially helpful step-by-step tips.)

    Kyle Meredith With... Steve Hackett
     Editor's Pick
    Steve Hackett on Performing Genesis’ Seconds Out In Full

    Genesis had intended to launch their reunion tour in Fall 2020, but due to the pandemic they were forced to postpone those dates by nearly a year. Former Genesis members Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett are not participating on the trek, and instead are replaced by the band’s longtime touring guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer and Collins’ 20-year-old son Nic, who’s filling in for his father behind the drum kit.

    Tickets to Genesis’ “The Last Domino Tour” can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

    Genesis 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/15 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
    09/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
    09/18 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena
    09/20 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    09/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    09/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    09/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
    09/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
    09/27 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    09/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    09/30 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
    10/01 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
    10/03- Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
    10/04 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
    10/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
    10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
    10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    10/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    10/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    11/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    11/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    11/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    12/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    12/10 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    12/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    12/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

