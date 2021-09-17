Phil Collins Says Genesis Won’t Exist Past 2021

Next week, Genesis will hit the road together for the first time in 14 years. While the name of the “The Last Domino? Tour,” suggests the possibility for more shows beyond 2021, Phil Collins has now confirmed that once the band wraps up their North American leg in mid-December, that’ll be it.
In the latest issue of Mojo, Collins advised fans that this will be their final chance to see Genesis in concert. “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me,” he said adamantly. When the interviewer asked if that meant the question mark would be removed from the tour title and the shows would end before 2022, Collins replied, “Yes. The question mark was Tony Banks’ idea.”
By the sound of it, the rest of the band could be persuaded to go either way. “I think it depends a little bit how it goes,” Banks told Mojo. “How Phil stands up to it all. How the audience receive it, and how we all feel about it, really.”
No doubt the biggest factor that’s impacting the lives of Genesis’ members are the inevitabilities of old age. After their last reunion tour, Collins suffered extensive nerve damage that left him no longer able to drum at the pace he needed to. It’s likely hard for him to return to the stage in different ways than he expected to, even if there’s some pride in knowing that not everyone can keep up with his iconic drum fills (although should you want to try, we’ve got some especially helpful step-by-step tips.)
Genesis had intended to launch their reunion tour in Fall 2020, but due to the pandemic they were forced to postpone those dates by nearly a year. Former Genesis members Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett are not participating on the trek, and instead are replaced by the band’s longtime touring guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer and Collins’ 20-year-old son Nic, who’s filling in for his father behind the drum kit.
Tickets to Genesis’ “The Last Domino Tour” can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
Genesis 2021 Tour Dates:
09/15 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
09/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
09/18 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena
09/20 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
09/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
09/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
09/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
09/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
09/27 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
09/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
09/30 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/01 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/03- Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
10/04 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
10/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
12/10 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden