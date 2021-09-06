Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Exits Donald Glover’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith Series for Amazon

Waller-Bridge reportedly had a different creative vision for the project than Glover

Donald Glover Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Donald Glover / Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 6, 2021 | 12:37pm ET

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge has departed Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Donald Glover remains attached as co-creator, executive producer, and star of the episodic series.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waller-Bridge had a different creative vision for the project than Glover. Waller-Bridge’s exit was said to be amicable and she remains on good terms with Glover.

    Despite Waller-Bridge’s departure, Mr. and Mrs. Smith is still on target for a 2022 premiere. Her role will be recast, and production is set to begin early next year.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The series is a new take on the 2005 feature film which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple who learn that they are assassins belonging to competing agencies, and that they have been assigned to kill each other.

Latest Stories

Dolores O'Ridoran

The Cranberries Mark Dolores O'Riordan's 50th Birthday with New Playlist

September 6, 2021

patty jenkins slams streaming movies fake looking

Patty Jenkins Slams Movies on Streaming Services: "They Look Like Fake Movies to Me"

September 5, 2021

angelina jolie fought brad pitt over harvey weinstein

Angelina Jolie Reveals She "Fought" with Brad Pitt Over Working with Harvey Weinstein

September 5, 2021

Bette Miller sex strike

Bette Midler Calls for Sex Strike in Protest of Texas Abortion Ban

September 5, 2021

 

Lil Uzi Vert sans diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Has Implanted Diamond Torn from His Forehead After Diving Into Crowd

September 5, 2021

Guns N Roses Dave Grohl

BottleRock Pulls the Plug on Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl After Breaking Curfew

September 5, 2021

Slipknot Corey Taylor New Mask

Corey Taylor Debuts Creepy New Mask at Slipknot's First Show in 18 Months

September 5, 2021

Sarah Harding

R.I.P. Sarah Harding, Girls Aloud Member Dead at 39

September 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Exits Donald Glover's Mr. and Mrs. Smith Series for Amazon

Menu Shop Search Sale