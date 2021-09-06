Phoebe Waller-Bridge Exits Donald Glover’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith Series for Amazon

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has departed Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Donald Glover remains attached as co-creator, executive producer, and star of the episodic series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waller-Bridge had a different creative vision for the project than Glover. Waller-Bridge’s exit was said to be amicable and she remains on good terms with Glover.

Despite Waller-Bridge’s departure, Mr. and Mrs. Smith is still on target for a 2022 premiere. Her role will be recast, and production is set to begin early next year.

The series is a new take on the 2005 feature film which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple who learn that they are assassins belonging to competing agencies, and that they have been assigned to kill each other.