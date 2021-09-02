Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pink Floyd Announce A Momentary Lapse of Reason – Remixed & Updated

A reworked version of their 1987 album is receiving a standalone release in October

Pink Floyd, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 2, 2021 | 12:30pm ET

    Pink Floyd are breathing new life into some of their old fan favorites. Today, the prog rock legends have announced A Momentary Lapse of Reason – Remixed & Updated, a re-vamped version of their 1987 record. Out on October 29th, this version of A Momentary Lapse of Reason promises to exhibit “a better creative balance” throughout its tracklist.

    “Some years after we had recorded the album, we came to the conclusion that we should update it to make it more timeless, featuring more of the traditional instruments that we liked and that we were more used to playing,” the band’s David Gilmour said in a statement. “This was something we thought it would benefit from. We also looked for and found some previously unused keyboard parts of Rick’s which helped us to come up with a new vibe, a new feeling for the album.”

    Originally made available as part of Pink Floyd’s Later Years box set in 2019, A Momentary Lapse of Reason – Remixed & Updated is now receiving its first standalone release. It’ll be available on double vinyl (cut at 45rpm for enhanced sound quality), CD, DVD, Blu-ray and digitally with Stereo and 5.1 mixes. Additionally, for the first time on October 19th, the album will be presented in 360 Reality Audio, as well as in Dolby Audio and UHD.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Below, check out a new released video for “Learning to Fly” featuring the new mix.

    To get in the spirit for A Momentary Lapse of Reason – Remixed & Updated, revisit Consequence‘s feature on how Gilmour transformed Pink Floyd into the legendary band they’re known as today.

    A Momentary Lapse of Reason – Remixed & Updated Artwork:

    A Momentary Lapse of Reason - Remixed & Updated Artwork

    Advertisement

    A Momentary Lapse of Reason – Remixed & Updated Tracklist:
    01. Signs of Life
    02. Learning to Fly
    03. The Dogs of War
    04. One Slip
    05. On the Turning Away
    06. Yet Another Movie
    07. Round and Around
    08. A New Machine Part 1
    09. Terminal Frost
    10. A New Machine Part 2
    11. Sorrow

Latest Stories

the dodos grizzly peak new album annie single the surface lyric video stream

The Dodos Announce New Album Grizzly Peak, Drop "Annie" and "The Surface": Stream

September 2, 2021

abba voyage new album i still have faith in you don't shut me down

ABBA to Return with First Album in 40 Years, Share Two New Songs: Stream

September 2, 2021

jon hopkins music for psychedelic therapy new album sit around the fire ram dass east forest stream

Jon Hopkins Announces Music for Psychedelic Therapy, Shares "Sit Around the Fire": Stream

September 2, 2021

the doors la woman 50th anniversary deluxe edition riders on the storm demo

The Doors' L.A. Woman Gets 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition with Lost "Riders on the Storm" Demo

September 1, 2021

 

rosalia TOKISCHA linda pretty music video new song collaboration watch

Rosalía Teams with Tokischa for New Song "Linda": Stream

September 1, 2021

injury reserve by the time i get to phoenix new album knees single stream

Injury Reserve Share Trippy New Track "Superman That": Stream

September 1, 2021

dj shadow endtroducing reissue 25th anniversary announcement

DJ Shadow Announces 25th Anniversary Endtroducing..... Reissue

September 1, 2021

the psychedelic furs share single evergreen stream

The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song "Evergreen": Stream

September 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pink Floyd Announce A Momentary Lapse of Reason - Remixed & Updated

Menu Shop Search Sale