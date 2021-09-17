Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Placebo Return with “Beautiful James,” First New Song in Five Years: Stream

A first listen at the band's forthcoming eighth full-length

placebo Beautiful James new song track stream
Placebo, photo by Mads Perch
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 16, 2021 | 9:33pm ET

    Placebo have returned with their first new single in five years, “Beautiful James.”

    Buzzing out of the early aughts on a thorny bed of synths, the track evokes a very specific feeling — somewhat nostalgic, lovingly haunted. That’s entirely deliberate, as a press release notes the song originated with just a title and some photographic imagery, with the band working to write music to fit the feelings that combination elicited.

    “If the song serves to irritate the squares and the uptight, so gleefully be it,” said Placebo’s Brian Molko said in a statement. “But it remains imperative for me that each listener discovers their own personal story within it — I really don’t want to tell you how to feel.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    You can listen to Placebo’s “Beautiful James” via the visualizer below — and get ready for more from the duo. The track is said to be the first taste of the band’s first new album in eight years. Their last full-length was 2013’s Loud Like Love.

    Placebo’s last single came in 2016 with “Jesus’ Son” off the Life’s What You Make It EP.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

death from above 1979 journey don't stop believin

Death From Above 1979 Cover Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'": Stream

September 16, 2021

nick cave and the bad seeds earthlings rarities previously unreleased

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Share Previously Unreleased Song "Earthlings": Stream

September 16, 2021

pa salieu afrikan rebel new ep stream 2021 tour dates

Pa Salieu Drops New EP Afrikan Rebel: Stream

September 15, 2021

grouper ode to the blue new song stream

Grouper Shares New Single "Ode to the blue": Stream

September 15, 2021

 

adia victoria you was born to die jason isbell margo price stream

Adia Victoria Shares "You Was Born to Die" Featuring Margo Price and Jason Isbell: Stream

September 15, 2021

kehlani blue water road new album altar new song stream

Kehlani Announces New Album Blue Water Road, Shares "Altar": Stream

September 15, 2021

chvrches cry little sister cover netflix nightbooks stream gerard mcmahon

CHVRCHES Cover Gerard McMahon's "Cry Little Sister" for Netflix's Nightbooks: Stream

September 15, 2021

The War on Drugs Share New Single I Don't Live Here Anymore Stream

The War on Drugs Share New Single "I Don't Live Here Anymore": Stream

September 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Placebo Return with "Beautiful James," First New Song in Five Years: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale