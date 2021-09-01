Playboi Carti Announces 2021 North American Tour

Playboi Carti has mapped out a North American headlining tour.

In support of his second studio album, 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, the “NARCISSIST Tour” will kick off October 14th at Nashville’s Municipal Audtiorium. From there, Carti will hit major cities across North America including Miami, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up two days before Christmas at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Check out the full run of dates below.

Tickets for the “NARCISSIST Tour” go on sale Thursday, September 2nd via Ticketmaster.

Most recently, the “Magnolia” rapper took the stage at Lollapalooza, as well as at Rolling Loud Miami in July. Last January, he also performed Whole Lotta Red single “Slay3r” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Playboy Carti 2021 Tour Dates:

10/14 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

10/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

10/17 – Gainesville, FL @ Stephen C. O’Connell Center

10/19 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

10/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

10/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

10/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

10/26 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center

10/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

11/02 – Allen, TX @ Allen Events Center

11/04 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

11/05 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

11/06 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

11/09 – San Diego, CA @ Sycuan Stage

11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/13 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds

11/14 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

11/15 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

11/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

11/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

11/27 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

11/28 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

11/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum

12/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ BB&T Arena

12/02 – Canton, OH @ Canton Civic Center

12/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

12/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

12/07 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center

12/08 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

12/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/14 – Hartford, CN @ XL Center

12/16 – Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center

12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/18 – Washington, D.C. @ DC Armory

12/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

12/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

12/22 – Greensboro, NC @ Special Events Center

12/23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena