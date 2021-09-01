Menu
Playboi Carti Announces 2021 North American Tour

Coming in support of his 2020 album, Whole Lotta Red

Playboi Carti 2021 tour
Playboi Carti, photo by Julia Drummon
September 1, 2021 | 12:04pm ET

    Playboi Carti has mapped out a North American headlining tour.

    In support of his second studio album, 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, the “NARCISSIST Tour” will kick off October 14th at Nashville’s Municipal Audtiorium. From there, Carti will hit major cities across North America including Miami, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up two days before Christmas at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Check out the full run of dates below.

    Tickets for the “NARCISSIST Tour” go on sale Thursday, September 2nd via Ticketmaster.

    Most recently, the “Magnolia” rapper took the stage at Lollapalooza, as well as at Rolling Loud Miami in July. Last January, he also performed Whole Lotta Red single “Slay3r” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

    Playboy Carti 2021 Tour Dates:
    10/14 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
    10/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
    10/17 – Gainesville, FL @ Stephen C. O’Connell Center
    10/19 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
    10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
    10/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
    10/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena
    10/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
    10/26 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center
    10/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
    11/02 – Allen, TX @ Allen Events Center
    11/04 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
    11/05 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
    11/06 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
    11/09 – San Diego, CA @ Sycuan Stage
    11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    11/13 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds
    11/14 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
    11/15 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
    11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
    11/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
    11/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
    11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
    11/27 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena
    11/28 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
    11/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum
    12/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ BB&T Arena
    12/02 – Canton, OH @ Canton Civic Center
    12/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
    12/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
    12/07 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center
    12/08 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
    12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
    12/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    12/14 – Hartford, CN @ XL Center
    12/16 – Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center
    12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    12/18 – Washington, D.C. @ DC Armory
    12/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
    12/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
    12/22 – Greensboro, NC @ Special Events Center
    12/23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

