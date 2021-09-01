Playboi Carti Announces 2021 North American Tour

Playboi Carti has mapped out a North American headlining tour.
In support of his second studio album, 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, the “NARCISSIST Tour” will kick off October 14th at Nashville’s Municipal Audtiorium. From there, Carti will hit major cities across North America including Miami, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up two days before Christmas at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Check out the full run of dates below.
Tickets for the “NARCISSIST Tour” go on sale Thursday, September 2nd via Ticketmaster.
Most recently, the “Magnolia” rapper took the stage at Lollapalooza, as well as at Rolling Loud Miami in July. Last January, he also performed Whole Lotta Red single “Slay3r” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Playboy Carti 2021 Tour Dates:
10/14 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
10/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
10/17 – Gainesville, FL @ Stephen C. O’Connell Center
10/19 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater
10/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
10/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena
10/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
10/26 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center
10/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
11/02 – Allen, TX @ Allen Events Center
11/04 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
11/05 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
11/06 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
11/09 – San Diego, CA @ Sycuan Stage
11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/13 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds
11/14 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
11/15 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
11/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
11/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
11/27 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena
11/28 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
11/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ BB&T Arena
12/02 – Canton, OH @ Canton Civic Center
12/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
12/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
12/07 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center
12/08 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
12/14 – Hartford, CN @ XL Center
12/16 – Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center
12/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/18 – Washington, D.C. @ DC Armory
12/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
12/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
12/22 – Greensboro, NC @ Special Events Center
12/23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena