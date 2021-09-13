Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Polo G Hits the Locker Room to Perform “RAPSTAR” at the 2021 MTV VMAs Pre-Show: Watch

Off his third album Hall of Fame

polo g 2021 mtv vmas pre-show rapstar performance watch
Polo G at the 2021 MTV VMAs pre-show (MTV)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 12, 2021 | 8:32pm ET

    Polo G kicked off the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet pre-show with a performance of his No. 1 single “RAPSTAR.”

    The rapper started out his number by turning the locker room of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center into a makeshift stage, before transitioning to walk the VMAs carpet for the second verse and make his way to the official pre-show platform outside the arena.

    “I’ve been makin’ like two thousand a minute/ So high up through the clouds, I was swimmin’/ I’m probably gon’ drown when I’m in it/ I bet she gon’ get loud when I’m in it (uh, uh)/ And we might have a child when I’m finished,” Polo G wrapped on the chorus. Watch Polo G’s pre-show performance after the jump, and replay all of tonight’s performances here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Following its release this spring, “RAPSTAR” — the third single off the rising star’s third album Hall of Fame — spent two consecutive weeks as the biggest song in the country atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Latest Stories

foo fighters global icon award 2021 mtv vmas performance medley

Foo Fighters Perform Medley at 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

machine gun kelly allegedly fought ufc champ conor mcgregor at the 2021 mtv vmas

Machine Gun Kelly and UFC Champ Conor McGregor Fight on 2021 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: Report

September 12, 2021

Doja Cat Performs Been Like This and You Right at the 2021 MTV VMAs Watch

Doja Cat Performs "Been Like This" and "You Right" at the 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

Camila Cabello VMAs

Camila Cabello Performs "Don't Go Yet" at the 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

 

Lil Nas X VMAs

Lil Nas X Performs "Industry Baby" and "Montero" with Jack Harlow at the 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

Kacey Musgraves VMAs

Kacey Musgraves Debuts "star-crossed" Live at the 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo Performs "good 4 u" at 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

justin bieber kid laori stay ghost mtv vmas 2021

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI Team Up for "Stay," "Ghost" at 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Polo G Hits the Locker Room to Perform "RAPSTAR" at the 2021 MTV VMAs Pre-Show: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale