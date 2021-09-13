Polo G Hits the Locker Room to Perform “RAPSTAR” at the 2021 MTV VMAs Pre-Show: Watch

Polo G kicked off the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet pre-show with a performance of his No. 1 single “RAPSTAR.”

The rapper started out his number by turning the locker room of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center into a makeshift stage, before transitioning to walk the VMAs carpet for the second verse and make his way to the official pre-show platform outside the arena.

“I’ve been makin’ like two thousand a minute/ So high up through the clouds, I was swimmin’/ I’m probably gon’ drown when I’m in it/ I bet she gon’ get loud when I’m in it (uh, uh)/ And we might have a child when I’m finished,” Polo G wrapped on the chorus. Watch Polo G’s pre-show performance after the jump, and replay all of tonight’s performances here.

Following its release this spring, “RAPSTAR” — the third single off the rising star’s third album Hall of Fame — spent two consecutive weeks as the biggest song in the country atop the Billboard Hot 100.