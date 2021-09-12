Menu
Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn Gravesite Vandalized

There's evidence to suggest the vandals attempted to remove the late rapper's casket

Pop Smoke grave
Pop Smoke’s vandalized gravesite, photo via TMZ
September 12, 2021 | 12:15am ET

    The gravesite of Pop Smoke was vandalized over the weekend, and there’s evidence to suggest the vandals attempted to remove the late rapper’s casket.

    TMZ reports that the crypt at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York was smashed open sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning. Drag marks were also seen on the ground outside of the crypt, suggesting that the vandals attempted to remove the rapper’s grave. It was not immediately clear if they were successful.

    Pop Smoke (whose real name Bashar Barakah Jackson) was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles on February 19th, 2020.

