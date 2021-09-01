Menu
Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album, Unveil New Song “Possession”: Stream

Plus, the Austin post-hardcore band has announced a US tour

portrayal of guilt new album run for cover records
Portrayal of Guilt, (photo by Addrian Jafaritabar)
September 1, 2021 | 12:05pm ET

    Portrayal of Guilt have announced a new album, Christfucker, and shared the lead single, “Possession.” The LP arrives November 5th via Run for Cover Records, the band’s new label home.

    It marks Portrayal of Guilt’s second LP of 2021 (following January’s We Are Always Alone) and first on the prestigious independent label, a milestone for the Austin-based band.

    For the brazenly titled Christfucker, Portrayal of Guilt are offering up even more despairing nihilism and vicious sounds as they actively seek to instill a sense of dread in the listener. The howls of vocalist Matt King and the trudge of the trio’s collective blackened noise offer little reprieve.

    Related Video

    “We think of it partially in the sense of scoring a horror movie,” King said. “We wanted to create an atmosphere of anxiety and fear.”

    The band tapped NYC producer Ben Greenberg (Uniform, Pharmakon) for the project, as well as a few notable guest vocalists including Touché Amoré’s Jeremy Bolm (on “Fall from Grace”) and Jenna Rose of dark wave act Anatomy (on “Sadist”).

    To support the new album, Portrayal of Guilt will head back on the road for the first time since the pandemic began, sharing various dates with the likes of Code Orange, Uniform, Sheer Mag, Soul Glo, and more. The itinerary kicks off October 14th in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and runs through a November 19th show in Dallas.

    Portrayal of Guilt’s new album Christfucker will be available in numerous vinyl colorways and can be pre-ordered via Run for Cover Records.

    Stream “Possession” and see the album art, tracklist, and full list of tour dates below.

    Christfucker Artwork:

    CF4k copy Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album, Unveil New Song Possession: Stream

    Christfucker Tracklist:
    01. Intro to CHRIST*****
    02. The Sixth Circle
    03. Sadist
    04. Fall from Grace
    05. Dirge
    06. Bed of Ash
    07. The Crucifixion
    08. Master/Slave
    09. …where the suffering never ends
    10. Possession

    Portrayal of Guilt’s Fall 2021 US Tour Dates:
    10/14 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Mid City Ballroom
    10/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Vino’s #
    10/16 – Memphis, TN @ B@Side #
    10/17 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
    10/18 – Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records
    10/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel !
    10/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus ~
    10/21 – Boston, MA @ Cambridge Elks Lodge ~
    10/22 – Berlin, CT @ Berlin VFW ~
    10/23 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9 ~
    10/24 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook ~
    10/25 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
    10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 ~
    10/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records ~
    10/28 – Houston, TX @ Red Dwarf ~
    10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Events Center *
    10/30 – Austin, TX @ Elysium (Levitation) ~
    10/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister ~
    11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ~
    11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon ~
    11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop ~
    11/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ~
    11/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project ~
    11/06 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux ~
    11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ~
    11/08 – Denver, CO @ HQ ~
    11/09 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown ^
    11/10 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ~
    11/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class ~
    11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA ~
    11/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project %
    11/16 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups %
    11/17 – St Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole ^
    11/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street #
    11/19 – Dallas, TX @ Double Wide #

    ~ = w/ Uniform, Body Void
    # = w/ Chat Pile
    * = w/ Code Orange, Uniform
    ! = w/ Sheer Mag, Soul Glo
    ^ = w/ Bummer
    % = w/ For Your Health

