Portugal. The Man Cover LEN’s “Steal My Sunshine” and Eels’ “Novocaine for the Soul”: Stream

Plus, they announced a joint 2022 North American tour with alt-j

Portugal. The Man, photo by Maclay Heriot
September 24, 2021 | 2:25pm ET

    Portugal. The Man are throwing it back to the ’90’s with covers of LEN‘s “Steal My Sunshine” and Eels‘ “Novocaine for the Soul.” Stream both tracks below.

    The band dropped the two songs to celebrate their upcoming North American tour with alt-j, enlisting openers Cherry Glazerr and Sir Chloe to help them take on LEN and Eels, respectively.

    The joint tour with alt-j kicks off next February in Pittsburgh, hitting major cities like Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas before wrapping up April 17th in Toronto. In the meantime, the band is currently in the midst of festival season — they play both Governors Ball and Firefly this weekend (today and Sunday, respectively), before hitting Shaky Knees next month.

    Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster starting October 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans with American Express cards can also register for pre-sales, which begin September 29th, on the tour’s official website.

    Check out “Steal My Sunshine” featuring Cherry Glazerr and “Novocaine for the Soul” featuring Sir Chloe, followed by Portugal. The Man’s full list of tour dates with alt-j after the jump.

    Earlier this month, Zach Carothers and Eric Howk sat down with Consequence for a wide-ranging video interview, touching on everything from returning to touring to covering Metallica’s “Don’t Tread on Me” and the lasting impact of Nevermind.

    Portugal. The Man 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center *
    02/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
    03/01 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *
    03/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
    03/04 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center *
    03/05 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live *
    03/06 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater *
    03/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *
    03/12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *
    03/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
    03/15 – St Louis, MS @ Chaifetz Arena *
    03/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Detroit *
    03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena *
    03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
    03/23 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center #
    03/25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego #
    03/26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #
    03/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center #
    03/29 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theatre #
    03/30 – Vancouver, WA @ Pacific Coliseum #
    04/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium #
    04/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #
    04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center #
    04/07 – Kansas City, KS @ Cable Dahmer Arena #
    04/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation #
    04/09 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #
    04/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #
    04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann #
    04/14 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena #
    04/15 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell #
    04/17 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum #

    * = with Sir Chloe
    # = with Cherry Glazerr

Consequence
