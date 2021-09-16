Posty Fest 2021: Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Uzi Vert Lead Lineup

Post Malone has unveiled the lineup for his third annual Posty Fest taking place October 30th and 31st, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The lineup is let by Post Malone himself, who will be joined by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, and more.

Other notable acts appearing at the festival include Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Rod Wave, $uicideboy$, and Tyga. Also performing are Flo Milli, Kaash Paige, Kenny Mason, iann dior, Peach Tree Rascals, RMR, Koe Wetzel, and Turnstile. Check out the full lineup below.

This year’s Posty Fest is set to take place entirely outdoors in the open air outside of AT&T Stadium, and marks the return of the event after taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In past years, the festival has featured headliners and performers like Tyler, the Creator, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Jaden Smith, Dominic Fike, Meek Mill, Rae Sremmurd, and more.

Pick up tickets to Posty Fest at Ticketmaster now.