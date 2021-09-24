Menu
Princess Nokia Drops NSFW Anthem “Boys Are from Mars”: Stream

With a guest verse from rising rapper Yung Baby Tate

Princess Nokia, photo by Daniela Spector
September 24, 2021 | 1:04pm ET

    This year is shaping up to be the year of Princess Nokia. Not long after inking her first major label deal with Arista, co-starring in Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed film, and making a cameo in HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot, the singer returns today with her raunchy new single, “Boys Are from Mars,” featuring a guest verse from rising rapper Yung Baby Tate.

    Backed by a beat that feels indebted to 2000s R&B greats, the new track updates the elementary school riddle into an NSFW kiss-off to all the emotionally oblivious, mediocre-in-bed men you’ll inevitably encounter in life. “Can’t make me cum but think you’re a genius,” Princess Nokia sings in an ethereal harmony. “Boys are from Mars, girls are from Venus.” By the time Yung Baby Tate’s verse kicks in, “Boys Are from Mars” threatens to make you forget the name of that boy you were tempted to text earlier.

    Next week, Princess Nokia kicks off her very first US headlining tour; you can still grab tickets here. “Boys Are from Mars” follows the singer’s previous single, “It’s Not My Fault,” as well as her pair of albums from 2020, Everything Is Beautiful and Everything Sucks.

    Related Video

    Watch Princess Nokia’s ’60s mod-style “Boys Are Ffom Mars ” lyric video below.

