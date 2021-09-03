Menu
Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin Believes He’s Had COVID Three Times, Freestyle Raps During Bizarre Interview

He wants Fred Durst to help him make a movie about his life

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantllin odd interview
Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin (photo by Yui Mok – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
September 3, 2021 | 1:30pm ET

    Puddle of Mudd frontman and TMZ regular Wes Scantlin just offered up a half-hour of entertaining bizarreness during an interview with the YouTube channel Sofa King Cool. At one point in the conversation, the rocker even busted out a freestyle rap.

    Scantlin mentioned that he was feeling sick after his band’s recent tour, at which point the interviewer asked him if he received a COVID-19 test. “I’ve been tested for COVID,” replied the singer. “I totally believe that I have contracted the virus two or three times.”

    Later on, Scantlin was asked if he’d ever make a movie about his life, considering his successful music career and many headline-making run-ins with the law. “I’m desperately trying to get Fred Durst to get involved, and we can do some kind of a little movie or something,” he said. “A lot of dreams came true in a lot of our lives — even Korn and Staind and Limp Bizkit, and Puddle of Mudd. It would be great little movie.” Durst helped break Puddle of Mudd after he heard their early demo.

    When told by the host (who was definitely fanboying a bit throughout the interview) that he “lived a wild life and did some great things,” Scantlin responded, “I’ve done some great things, and I’ve done some dumb stuff!”

    The Puddle of Mudd singer also said he has 75 new songs, many written during the pandemic, and boasted that he can write music in any genre. He talked about his old days as a breakdancer and his love of hip-hop. Prompted to do a freestyle rap on the spot, Scantlin obliged, spitting out, “Easily I approach / The microphone / Because I ain’t joke / Tell your mama to get off of my chip [???] / I got no time to give her my d**k [???].”

    Puddle of Mudd singer responds to critics
    Puddle of Mudd Singer Responds to Criticism Over Nirvana Cover: “Toxic People Are a Waste of Time”

    Elsewhere in the interview, Scantlin addressed some of his TMZ incidents, like finding out his house was surrounded with barbwire and stolen from him, and seemingly rigging up his car with detonators, forcing the bomb squad to come out. The singer claimed the two were related. Apparently he wanted to deter anyone from stealing his car after already having his home robbed from him.

    There’s a lot more to unpack during the interview, including other gems like Scantlin talking about dancing by himself at home to Prince’s “Kiss,” so listen for yourself below (the freestyle rap comes at the 17-minute mark).

     

