Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Punk Rock Bowling 2021 Gallery: Circle Jerks, Devo, Descendents, and More

The Las Vegas fest also featured Lunachicks, Anti-Flag, The Bronx, Municipal Waste, and more

Punk Rock Bowling 2021 Gallery
Circle Jerks, Devo, and Descendents at Punk Rock Bowling (photos by Raymond Ahner)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 29, 2021 | 10:59am ET

    After a 16-month delay and a few major lineup changes along the way, Punk Rock Bowling returned to Las Vegas with its 22nd installment this past weekend — featuring more than 40 bands on two stages, as well 18 separate club shows. By the time Devo brought the festival to a close with an epic Sunday night set, many of those in attendance were saying that this may have been the festival’s finest year ever, a sentiment that would be difficult to argue against.

    With COVID-19 protocols in place, the festival officially kicked off on Friday (September 24). Highlights throughout the day included Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Pears, and The Dwarves on the Monster Energy Stage, while The Darts, Dillinger Four and Frank Turner stood out on the main stage. Anti-Flag closed out the Monster stage with their usual high energy set, while Descendents brought the evening to a close with a set of punk-rock standards on the main stage.

    Day 2 started off with stellar sets from Field Day, Plague Vendor, and The Bronx on the Monster stage, and Urethane (featuring skate legend Steve Caballero on guitar), Good Riddance, Youth Brigade, and Leftover Crack on the main stage.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The main attraction on Saturday was the recently reunited Circle Jerks, and the band did not disappoint, playing a 27-song set which included “Live Fast Die Young,” “Red Tape,” “Coup D’Etat,” and “Question Authority.”

    The third and final day picked up right where day two left off, with M.D.C., The Last Gang, All, The Murder City Devils all putting on high energy sets. The Lunachicks, making their Punk Rock Bowling debut, packed the main-stage area, playing a raucous 45-minute set with “Jerk of All Trades,” “Don’t Want You,” and “Luxury Problem” all standing out.

    Psycho Las Vegas 2021
     Editor's Pick
    In Photos: Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Brings Doom, Sludge, and Metal Merriment to Sin City

    After Municipal Waste closed out the Monster stage with their usual crushing set, it was time for Devo, the band that many had waited all weekend to see.

    Advertisement

    Opening their set with “Don’t Shoot,” Devo brought the house down with a 14-song set that included “That’s Good,” “Whip It,’ and “Uncontrollable Urge” (or what a new generation now knows as the ubiquitous theme song of MTV’s Ridiculousness) before officially closing out the festival with “Freedom of Choice.”

    Like many other music festivals over the last year and a half, Punk Rock Bowling faced many challenges in pulling it all off, but by the time it was all and done they overcame most obstacles and put on one helluva punk rock party.

    See our pics from Punk Rock Bowling 2021, as well as fan-filmed video clips of the headliners, below.

    Advertisement

    Photo Gallery – Punk Rock Bowling 2021 (click to enlarge and scroll through):

    All photos by Raymond Ahner (@raymond_ahner)

    Circle Jerks at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Circle Jerks at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Circle Jerks at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Circle Jerks at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Circle Jerks at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Circle Jerks at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Devo at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Devo at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Devo at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Devo at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Devo at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Devo fans at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Descendents at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Descendents at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Descendents at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Descendents at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Lunachicks at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Lunachicks at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Lunachicks at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Lunachicks at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Lunachicks at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Lunachicks at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Anti-Flag at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Anti-Flag at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Anti-Flag at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    All at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    All at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    The Bronx at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    The Bronx at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Crowd at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Crowd at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Crowd at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Dwarves at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Dwarves at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Dwarves at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Field Day at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Field Day at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Field Day at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Good Riddance at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Last Gang at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Last Gang at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Leftover Crack at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Municipal Waste at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Municipal Waste at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Municipal Waste at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Municipal Waste at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Municipal Waste at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Plague Vendor at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Plague Vendor at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Urethane at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Youth Brigade at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Youth of Today at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner
    Crowd at Punk Rock Bowling, photo by Raymond Ahner

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Governors Ball 2021 Photos

Governors Ball 2021 Photo Gallery: See Exclusive Portraits of Future Islands, Bleachers, MUNA and More

September 27, 2021

Governors Ball 2021 Day 3 Photos

Governors Ball 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Carly Rae Jepsen, Young Thug, Jamie xx and More

and September 27, 2021

Governors Ball 2021 Day 2 Photos

Governors Ball 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, A$AP Rocky and More

and September 26, 2021

Governors Ball 2021 Day 1 Photos

Governors Ball 2021 Day 1 Live Gallery: Portugal. The Man, EARTHGANG, Future Islands and More

and September 25, 2021

 

Slipknot Riot Fest 2021

Riot Fest Day 4: See Photos of Slipknot, Devo, The Flaming Lips and More

September 20, 2021

Rancid Riot Fest 2021

Riot Fest Day 3: See Photos of Rancid, GWAR, Rise Against, Run The Jewels and More

September 19, 2021

Coheed and Cambria Riot Fest 2021

Riot Fest Day 2: See Photos of Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Sublime with Rome, and More

September 18, 2021

alkaline trio riot fest 2021 chicago day one photo gallery

Riot Fest Day 1: See Photos of Morrissey, Patti Smith, Alkaline Trio and More

September 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Punk Rock Bowling 2021 Gallery: Circle Jerks, Devo, Descendents, and More

Menu Shop Search Sale