Michael Stipe Says R.E.M. “Will Never Reunite”

In the decade since R.E.M.’s split in 2011, the alternative rockers have shown no intention of ever getting back together. Exactly 10 years to the day of their break-up, lead singer Michael Stipe dispelled any notions of a reunion during an appearance on WNYC’s All Of It.

“That’s wishful thinking. We will never reunite,” Stipe plainly told host Alison Stewart after she brought up a Rolling Stone article that gave 30% odds to a R.E.M. reunion. “We decided when we split up that that would just be really tacky and probably money-grabbing, which might be the impetus for a lot of bands to get back together.”

Back in 2014, Stipe expressed a similar sentiment during an interview with CBS This Morning. “I love those guys very much and I respect them hugely as musicians and as songwriters and everything, but I just don’t want to do that thing that people do,” he said. “I despise nostalgia. I’m not good at looking back.”

While a R.E.M. reunion isn’t in the cards, the band has offered fans a series of archival releases over the past several years. Their latest, New Adventures in Hi-Fi, is due out October 29th and follows reissues of Monster, Automatic for the People, and Out of Time.

Meanwhile, Stipe has stayed busy with projects like a recently published photograph book and solo music. His cover of “Sunday Morning” appears on an upcoming Velvet Underground & Nico tribute album dropping on Friday, September 24th. Last year, Stipe released “Drive to the Ocean” and his Big Red Machine collaboration “No Time for Love Like Now.”

