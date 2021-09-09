R.I.P. Susan Anway, Former Vocalist of The Magnetic Fields Has Died

Susan Anway, the former singer of the Boston indie pop band The Magnetic Fields, has died. She performed on the group’s first two albums, 1991’s Distant Plastic Trees and 1992’s The Wayward Bus, before primary songwriter Stephin Merritt took over those duties. No cause of death has been publicly revealed.

The band confirmed the news in a social media statement. “It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of our first singer, Susan Anway,” they wrote. “We met Susan in the 80’s in Boston, when she was the singer of a local band, “V;”. She sang lead vocals on the first two Magnetic Fields albums, The Wayward Bus and Distant Plastic Trees.”

The group added, “She was a lovely person and will be missed by all of us.”

Since departing The Magnetic Fields, Anway fronted the industrial synthpop trio Diskarnate. In 2013, that band put out the album Greed. Revisit some of her work below.

She was a lovely person and will be missed by all of us. https://t.co/MfYAfoFyy5
— The Magnetic Fields (@TheMagFields) September 9, 2021

