R. Kelly’s Baton Rouge “Key to the City” Honor Being Rescinded

Back before his legacy fully tanked as a result of his own incorrigibly disgusting actions, R. Kelly was a “Key to the City” honoree in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Now that the disgraced R&B singer was found guilty of all counts in his federal sex trafficking case — facing a possible sentence of a decade to life in prison — the city is rescinding the honor.

Although multiple sexual misconduct allegations have been made against him since the ’90s, Kelly was given the Key to the City honor back in 2013 by then-Baton Rouge Metro Council member Denise Marcelle, who told TMZ that, at the time, she had only been aware of his 2008 acquittal. Now a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, she added that she regrets ever giving him the honor. She holds the power to rescind the honor because she was its presenter.

As a refresher: On Monday, Kelly was charged with one count of racketeering rooted in alleged sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, and forced labor. The racketeering charge positioned him as the head of a criminal enterprise, which in his case was a “sex cult.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Kelly was also charged with eight counts of violating the Mann Act, a law that criminalizes transporting someone across state lines “with intent that such individual engage in prostitution, or in any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.” Although he pleaded not guilty to all charges, a jury convicted him on all nine counts. Sentencing is set for May 4th, 2022.

In the aftermath of his own behavior, Kelly is evidently strapped for cash. In August, it was reported that the singer was trying to sell his entire song catalog, but he’s yet to find any takers — not even his buddy Drake.